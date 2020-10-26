Keratin Market Players to Reset their Production Strategies Post 2020 in an Effort to Compensate for Heavy Loss Incurred Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Keratin Market: Introduction

Keratin is a type of fibrous structural protein called scleroprotein. Keratin is used to provide resilience and strength to cells that form the skin, hair, and nails. Few keratins have also been discovered to regulate key cellular activities, including protein synthesis and cell growth. Keratin is insoluble in cold or hot water and is not attacked by proteolytic enzymes. Keratin protein allows tissues to resist damage from friction and minor trauma, such as scratching and rubbing.

Key Drivers of the Global Keratin Market

Consumers are looking for products that give extra added nutritional content or added benefits. For example, demand for keratin is rising in hair care products as keratin rejuvenates the natural protecting layer of hair; usage of hair care keratin helps to minimize hair fall and recreate tensile strength. Currently, consumers are more concerned about the ingredients used in cosmetic products. Growing technological advancements to expand the functions of products in conditioners and shampoos is projected to open new opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global keratin market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the keratin market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the keratin market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America keratin market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Rising consumer demand, combined with changing consumer lifestyle, predominantly in Asia Pacific countries such as India, Japan, and China, is projected to boost the growth of the keratin market in the coming years. Moreover, developments in the global salon care sector in Asia and the Americas is anticipated to support market growth in the near future.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The keratin market is consolidated owing to the presence of established players around the world. These players are largely focused on R&D to manufacture new and advanced products. Key cosmetic and personal care companies depend on the push strategy; therefore, they also focus on repeatedly improving marketing campaigns.

For instance, in May 2020, Keratin Complex, the brand behind professional beauty smoothing treatments, hair color, and innovative keratin-enhanced haircare and styling ranges, launched a new website. According to the brand, the goal of the new website is to provide visitors with an enhanced online experience and to ensure stylists are equipped with all the tools they need to transform their business.

A few of the key players operating in the global keratin market are:

Active Concepts LLC

Akola Chemicals (I) Limited

Greentech

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Keraplast Technologies

Keratin Express

MakingCosmetics Inc.

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Rejuvenol

Unilever

Global Keratin Market: Research Scope

Global Keratin Market, by Product Type

Alpha-keratin

Beta-keratin

Global Keratin Market, by End-user

Male

Female

Global Keratin Market, by Price

Low

Medium

High

Global Keratin Market, by Application

Hair Beauty Salons

Medical

Others

The report on the global keratin market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

