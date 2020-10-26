Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market 2020 Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential

Automotive Gear Position Sensor: Introduction

The automotive gear position sensor is designed to monitor the gear shift in a vehicle. It is commonly utilized to determine the position of the gear. Types of gear position sensors include rotary potentiometers and linear potentiometers. Rotary potentiometers are designed to control the gearbox, throttle control, and steering angle measurement.

The gear position sensor is placed outside the gearbox housing. This sensor detects the position of gear without any contact. In sports vehicles, seamless shift gearboxes require a gear position sensor with dual signal outputs to control signal dismissal.

Key Drivers of Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market

Rise in demand for high performance vehicles is boosting the adoption of automatic transmission where gear position sensors are widely used, which in turn is likely to propel the automotive gear position sensor market across the globe. Rise in demand for shift by wire technology, which is actuated by digital controls, and GPS and helps detect the position of digital controls, is likely to propel the automotive gear position sensor market across the globe.

Rise in development in transmission system including dual clutch transmission system, which offers fuel-efficiency and safety features in vehicles, is anticipated to boost the automotive gear position sensor market. Major vehicle manufacturers are investing in research and development regarding automatic transmission, which has led to the development of triple-clutch transmission systems where gear position sensors play a vital role. This is anticipated to boost the automotive gear position sensor market across the globe.

Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global automotive gear position sensor market

Europe is projected to account for a significant share of the global automotive gear position sensor market due to stringent rules and regulations regarding vehicle emission norms enacted across the region. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers including Continental AG and Infineon Technologies who have major facilities that undertake research & development regarding the transmission system, which is likely to propel the automotive gear position sensor market across the Europe.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to account a significant share of the global automotive gear position sensor market due to an increase in sale of vehicles across the region. Expansion of manufacturing and electronics sectors across the region is likely to drive the automotive gear position sensor market in Asia Pacific

Key Players Operating in Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market

The global automotive gear position sensor market is expanding consistently, as a large number of players operate in the market. A few of the key players operating in the automotive gear position sensor market are:

Continental AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies Inc.

TE Connectivity Corp

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Magna International

Mando Corporation

SICK AG

Transtron Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Asahi Denso Co. Ltd

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market, by Contact Type

Non-Contact Type

Contact Type

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market, by Application

Automatic Transmission

Manual Transmission

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market, by Type

Rotary Potentiometer

Linear Potentiometer

Contactless Rotary Sensors

Contactless Linear Sensor

Others

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Nordic Region Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



