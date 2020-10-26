Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market 2020 Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential

Automotive Gear Position Sensor: Introduction
- The automotive gear position sensor is designed to monitor the gear shift in a vehicle. It is commonly utilized to determine the position of the gear. Types of gear position sensors include rotary potentiometers and linear potentiometers. Rotary potentiometers are designed to control the gearbox, throttle control, and steering angle measurement.
- The gear position sensor is placed outside the gearbox housing. This sensor detects the position of gear without any contact. In sports vehicles, seamless shift gearboxes require a gear position sensor with dual signal outputs to control signal dismissal.
Key Drivers of Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market
- Rise in demand for high performance vehicles is boosting the adoption of automatic transmission where gear position sensors are widely used, which in turn is likely to propel the automotive gear position sensor market across the globe. Rise in demand for shift by wire technology, which is actuated by digital controls, and GPS and helps detect the position of digital controls, is likely to propel the automotive gear position sensor market across the globe.
- Rise in development in transmission system including dual clutch transmission system, which offers fuel-efficiency and safety features in vehicles, is anticipated to boost the automotive gear position sensor market. Major vehicle manufacturers are investing in research and development regarding automatic transmission, which has led to the development of triple-clutch transmission systems where gear position sensors play a vital role. This is anticipated to boost the automotive gear position sensor market across the globe.
Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global automotive gear position sensor market
- Europe is projected to account for a significant share of the global automotive gear position sensor market due to stringent rules and regulations regarding vehicle emission norms enacted across the region. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers including Continental AG and Infineon Technologies who have major facilities that undertake research & development regarding the transmission system, which is likely to propel the automotive gear position sensor market across the Europe.
- Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to account a significant share of the global automotive gear position sensor market due to an increase in sale of vehicles across the region. Expansion of manufacturing and electronics sectors across the region is likely to drive the automotive gear position sensor market in Asia Pacific
Key Players Operating in Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market
The global automotive gear position sensor market is expanding consistently, as a large number of players operate in the market. A few of the key players operating in the automotive gear position sensor market are:
- Continental AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infineon Technologies Inc.
- TE Connectivity Corp
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
- Magna International
- Mando Corporation
- SICK AG
- Transtron Inc.
- Eaton Corporation
- Asahi Denso Co. Ltd
Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market: Research Scope
Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market, by Contact Type
- Non-Contact Type
- Contact Type
Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
- Electric Vehicle
Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market, by Application
- Automatic Transmission
- Manual Transmission
Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market, by Type
- Rotary Potentiometer
- Linear Potentiometer
- Contactless Rotary Sensors
- Contactless Linear Sensor
- Others
Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordic Region
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
