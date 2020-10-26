Augmented shopping allows customers to engage with brands and products through digital experiences that will enable them to try out virtually, interact or customize their product; these experiences help provide more detailed, intuitive product information than standard web experience. Growing smartphone adoption and increasing m-commerce have become significant sources for implementing augmented technology to provide customers with an improved shopping experience.

The need for enhanced consumer engagement and interaction while providing higher customer experience increases augmented reality shopping across different industries. AR’s growing importance in the retail industry helps increase the perceived value of products and brands and thereby enhances product sales. Also, the need for a virtual product demonstration and a greater awareness of the company brand to reach a broader audience drive market growth.

Key Players:

Alibaba Group

2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

3. Broadcom

4. Cocobolo Software, LLC

5. Flux Corporation

6. IBM

7. Microsoft

8. Phoenix Software International, Inc.

9. Rocket Software, Inc.

10. StreamSets

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Augmented Shopping Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Augmented Shopping Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Augmented Shopping Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Augmented Shopping Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

