Electronic Load Market Insights, Future Trends, On-Going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, And Forecast

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global electronic load market. In terms of revenue, the global electronic load market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global electronic load market.

An electronic load is an electronic device designed to provide load to the output of a power supply, which is usually capable of dynamic loading and frequently programmable or computer controlled. Real loads are complex and they deviate from being purely resistive, inductive, or capacitive. An electronic load mimics a real load that a power source witnesses in the actual application. However, unlike the real load, which can be unpredictable and random in value, the electronic load provides an organized, contained, and a fully controllable load. Electronic loads help designers test electronic power products and ensure quality, reliability, and performance. Electronic loads are available for both AC and DC supply testing. Most electronic loads have capabilities to emulate various modes including dynamic, constant-power, constant-voltage, constant-current, constant-resistance, power-factor, crest-factor, and short-circuit modes. Electronic loads can be programmed to dynamically change the mode to emulate changing load conditions. With these benefits and various applications of electronic loads in testing and measurement, the global electronic load market is expected to expand gradually during the forecast period.

Electronic Load Market: Dynamics

Rising use of electronic loads in developed countries to construct buildings rapidly and at an affordable cost is expected to fuel the adoption of electronic loads during the forecast period. Electronic loads are used for power conversion testing in applications including automated test systems, LED drivers, power supply testing, battery testing, and fuel cell testing. Manufacturers are continuously designing new and technologically advanced electronic loads for the detection and testing of uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs), off-grid inverters, AC sources, and other power devices such as switches, circuit breakers, fuses, and connectors. With increasing usage of electronic loads in testing and measurement, the impact of this driver is currently moderate, but it is expected to increase throughout the forecast period.

Test and measurement instruments that were traditionally used for electronics power supply testing were based on the switching of resistive components. Resistors were commonly constructed from steel plates, nichrome wires, or metal films, depending on the power level. Switched resistor loads have the lowest cost per watt, but they exhibit the poorest performance in terms of dynamic response, programmability, and protection. Hence, advanced electronic loads are being used to overcome issues related to performance and testing. Currently, RS-232 ports and USB ports are available for easy connections and detections for control. They can be configured for GPIB control as well. Moreover, they can be simulated under CC, CP, or CZ mode; user-defined waveforms; timing measurements; and numerous ranges per load. The current rise/fall slew rate can be adjusted individually and there is an external signal input for an arbitrary waveform to simulate the load current. This is expected to be a prominent factor propelling the global electronic load market during the forecast period.

Electronic Load Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific is the dominant region of the global electronic load market, followed by North America. Growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to high investments in electronic loads by manufacturers operating in the region and presence of battery manufacturers in the region. Some of the other factors such as advancements in consumer electronics and automotive sectors are driving the demand for electronic loads in North America. This is likely to boost the demand for electronic loads in the region between 2019 and 2027. The market in Europe is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to high demand for electric vehicles in the region. The electronic load market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to witness moderate growth in the near future.

Electronic Load Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global electronic load market are AMETEK. Inc., B&K Precision Corporation, Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc., EA Elektro-Automatik, Itech Electronic Co. Ltd, Keysight Technologies, KIKUSUI ELECTRONICS CORPORATION, Spellman High Voltage Electronics, Tektronix, Inc. and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

