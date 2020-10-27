Portioning Machines Market Forecast Revised in a New TMR Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020

Portioning Machines Market: Overview

Portioning machines are used extensively by the fish, poultry, and meat industry. The food processing industries use machines for range of portioning needs, ranging from cutting and measurement of food products to desired weight with high speed, precision, and reliability. This is a key trend propelling the evolution of the portioning machines market. The demand for fresh and frozen boneless poultry products in different weights and dimensions has spurred the sales and deployment of these machines.

Some of the key benefits of portioning machines are several cutting patterns to choose from, intuitive vision control systems, high-speed portioning, and hygienic properties. Further, they are easy to clean. Manufacturers in the portioning machines market have benefitted from the incorporation of new software in the system. They are automatic, semi-automatic, and manual products in the portioning machines market. Key products that are measured using portioning machines are beef, cheese, seafood, poultry, and dairy products.

Portioning Machines Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

The study provides a detailed assessment of key dynamics shaping the competitive scenario. The assessment focuses on evaluating how will the intensity of competition change during the forecast period (2020-2030), and barriers to entry in the portioning machines market. The research offers insights into the share and size of top players and strategies adopted by them to consolidate their positions or shares.

Most manufacturers in the portioning machines market are leaning on expanding the features, and increasing the precision and reliability. Those looking for sizable shares in portioning machines market are offering trim-free portioning with very less give-away. Top players are focused on equipment that can be easily integrated with the existing production line in the processed food facilities. Several manufacturers in the portioning machines market are also striving on making the configuration customized to meet end-user needs. They are also increasing integrating advanced production control software.

Some of the forward-looking players in the portioning machines market are Magurit Gefrierschneider GmbH, Foodmate BV, Eller Srl, Nikko Co., Ltd., C.R.M. s.r.l., REX Technologie GmbH & Co. KG, Paul Kolbe GmbH Foodtec., Minerva Omega group s.r.l., and Marel hf.

Portioning Machines Market: Key Trends

The drive for the portioning machines market gains strength from the strides being made by the food processing industry around the world. The demand for faster batching in processing facilities has led to the deployment of portioning machines. Advances in food processing techniques in the development world has added momentum to the expansion of the portioning machines market. Rise in disposable incomes in developing countries has fueled the demand for processed meat and poultry products, thereby spurring the application of these machines.

The use of software, along with advanced vision control technologies such as laser and camera system, has enabled food processors to get easy-to-use remote programming. New avenues in the portioning machines market stem from the demand for time- and energy-efficient production of frozen food. The demand for automated packaging solutions is also boosting the market.

Portioning Machines Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key regions in the portioning machines market are North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Geographically, North America and Asia Pacific have been substantially lucrative markets for manufacturers and vendors. Several Asia Pacific countries in particular in recent years have seen rapidly rising revenues, pivoting on adoption of automation in food packaging. Developing economies have seen higher revenues from the rising demand for processed food products among general populace.

Developed economies in North America have witnessed the demand for cutting-edge technologies, catapulting the region as the axis of high appetite for innovative equipment for portioning meat and poultry.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

