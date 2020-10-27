The Gluten Free Food Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by product type, distribution channel, and geography. The global gluten free food market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading gluten free food market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the gluten free food market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Alara Wholefoods Ltd, Big Oz Industries Ltd., Boulder Brands, Inc., General Mills Inc., Glutamel, Hero Group AG, Kellogg’s Company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, The Pastry Pantry

The gluten-free food market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider product availability such as bakery & confectionery, dairy products, sweet & savory snacks, condiments, seasonings, & spreads, and others. An increase in the number of celiac disease patients and gluten intolerance globally is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future. Moreover, growth in demand from millennial, improvement in marketing activities, and improved distribution channels drive the market growth. Favorable regulatory framework coupled with initiatives to promote a gluten-free diet by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and subsidy allocations are anticipated to boost the market for the gluten-free product in North America. However, price sensitivity may hamper the growth of the gluten-free food market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the food processing industry and agriculture industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

A gluten-free diet is quite essential for people suffering from gluten allergies and celiac disease, a condition that causes inflammation in small intestines. The gluten-free food basically helps improve digestive systems, cholesterol levels, and increases energy levels. Most of the gluten-free foods available are healthy and help in weight loss with the right combinations and proportions of other foods. Gluten-free food products exclude protein “gluten,” which is found in grains, including wheat, barley, and rye. Rising prevalence of diseases occurring due to unhealthy lifestyles, growing awareness regarding healthy diets, and prevention of health disorders, metabolic syndrome, including heart diseases, obesity, diabetes, stroke, chronic pulmonary disease, are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of this market.

The report analyzes factors affecting the gluten free food market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the gluten free food market in these regions.

