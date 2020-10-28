Ground Fault Sensor Market Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2030

Ground Fault Sensor Market: Introduction

The ground fault sensor is a device which protects the machine, products and people from the emergency situation cause by the ground fault condition or the electricity leakage. The ground fault sensor witnesses all the current carrying conductors in a ground from three phase to single. The ground fault sensor also function as the alarm trigger in an emergency situation and it also helps to eliminate the irritation tripping while providing adequate ground fault detection to protect machine or electronic products. The ground fault sensors are used in various industry for detection of the current leakage, such as dirty water or clean water treatment plants, marine industry, pumping applications and wash down areas of industrial plants etc.

Ground Fault Sensor Market: Dynamics

The growing infrastructure development of the commercial buildings and residential buildings with the adoption of the electrical power globally and more usage of the electrical appliance is expected to drive the demand for the ground fault sensor market. The urbanization rate in the developing countries resulting in increasing construction of residential and commercial buildings will in turn result of consumption of electricity and will require proper earthing/ grounding systems in case of fault current overrides.

This factor is chiefly responsible to drive the demand for the ground fault sensor market. The ground fault sensor feature such as eliminating the tripping, alarm trigger etc., which enhance the work efficiency and provides the protection to the electronic appliances. This is another key factor which drive the demand for the ground fault sensor market particularly in residential buildings.

Many manufacturing companies are shifting towards the electricity saving application for their manufacturing and other facilities, which includes tripping and alarm trigger, these factor is projected to drive the demand for the ground fault sensor market globally. The regulation by the regulatory body on mandatory use of the ground fault sensor on industrial and residential building to enhance the safety of the buildings is likely to propel the demand.

The manufactures are introducing all new ground fault sensor which can be used for both single and three phase, it also offers jumper-selectable setpoints of 5, 10 or 30 mA is likely to boost the demand for the ground fault sensor market. Low replacement rate coupled with presence of other substitute products such as ALCI (Appliance Leakage Current Interrupter), LCDI (Leakage Current Detector Interrupter) is likely to challenge the demand for the ground fault sensor market globally.

Future opportunities with respect to ground fault sensor market lies with scope of repair and maintenance related services for the equipment manufacturers as well as independent service vendors to cater the requirements

Ground Fault Sensor Market: Segmentation

The ground fault sensor can be segmented on the basis of by phase, by application, by voltage type, by fault current and by end-use industry.

On the basis of phase, the ground fault sensor market can be segmented as:

Single Phase

Three Phase

On the basis of application, the ground fault sensor market can be segmented as:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

On the basis of voltage type, the ground fault sensor market can be segmented as:

24 Volt

120 Volt

240 Volt

On the basis of fault current, the ground fault sensor market can be segmented as:

5 A

15 A

25 A

On the basis of end-use industry, the ground fault sensor market can be segmented as:

Mining Industry

Water Treatment Plants

Power Generation Industry

Others

Ground Fault Sensor Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is likely to have significant market share for the ground fault sensor market, as developing countries are investing in urbanization and many OEMs have setup a manufacturing unit and also growing automation solution among the end use industries such as mining industry or others, which is likely to increase the electricity consumption and demand for the ground fault sensor market. Europe has the high adoption rate for the electricity saving appliances due to government strict rules and regulation and high awareness among the population, these factor might propel demand for the ground fault sensor market in the region.

North America is expected to have the protuberant share because of the well-established commercial, mining and power generation industry in the region, which might drive the demand for the ground fault sensor market. The Middle East & Africa market is expected to remain stagnant throughout the forecast period, although GCC countries could witness fraction of opportunity due to the infrastructure development in the region.

Ground Fault Sensor Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in ground fault sensor market are:

Key Players

NK Technologies

GEGridSolutions

Eaton

Littelfuse, Inc

Rockwell Automation

Sprecher + Schuh

Bender Inc

ALL-TEST Pro, LLC

American Aerospace Controls

ABB