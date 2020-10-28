Automotive Door Hinges Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2027)

Automotive door hinges are among the basic structural components of an automotive that located at the inner side of the vehicle door, fitted in the body. The automotive door hinge is the connecting member between the door and the body. It also supports the door weight and enables the operation, i.e. opening and closing movements of doors, tailgates, and hoods. Automotive door hinges are very strong and are generally manufactured by the sheet metal stamping process, which utilizes large capacity presses to manufacture these components. Automotive door hinges are manufactured from stainless steel and aluminum alloy along with various grades of steel, as per the requirement of the vehicle and area of application. Various other materials such as brass, copper and bronze are also employed in some special fields and area of requirement, while the application of these materials are also limited. Automotive door hinges need to possess high tensile strength, durability, and anti-corrosive properties. The automotive door hinge bears the load of the doors and hence, it should be strong and does not lead to dislocate or displace at any period of time. The safety of the passenger and the driver along with the security of the vehicle depends on the durability of the doors and their hinges.

Automotive door hinges are generally coated with additives to prevent corrosion and also provide a durable finish. The operational lifespan automotive door hinges is significantly high and hence, their replacement rate is considerably low. Therefore, demand for automotive door hinges depends on the demand for vehicles in the automotive industry. The automotive door hinges market is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The automotive door hinges market is highly fragmented with unorganized players accounting for a major share of the market. Increase in demand for products of parent/associate industries like passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles is a key factor that is estimated to boost the automotive door hinges market during the forecast period. Sales of automotive hinges by OEMs is a major contributor of the automotive door hinges market, as the increasing production and sales of automobiles is projected to fuel the demand for the door hinges during the forecast period. Existing competition in the automotive door hinges market is expected to impact the market , as unorganized market players, such as small and medium organizations, held a major share of the market, which leads to intense competition in terms of price.

The global automotive door hinges market can be segmented based on type, vehicle type, and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into front door hinges, rear door hinges hood hinges and tailgate hinges. Based on vehicle type, the automotive electric door hinges market can classified into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. It is further bifurcated into hatchback, sedan, SUV/MUV, Light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. Based on region, the global automotive door hinges market can be split into Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The market in Europe is expected to expand significantly, as countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. in Western Europe, are among major countries that manufacture a considerably high number of premium and technologically advanced vehicles, which are a major market for the automotive door hinges.

Key players operating in the global automotive door hinges market include Orchid International, Dura Automotive System LLC, Brano Group, Gaoming Ligang Precision Casting Co., Ltd. Tenneco Inc., Magna International Inc., Eberhard Manufacturing Company, Scissor Doors Inc., Gestamp Group, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Multimatic, Milan Metal System LLC, Wenzhou Rongan Auto Parts Co., Ltd., Midlake Custom Hinges, Global Rollforming System LLC, Saint Gobain, and ER Wagner Manufacturers.

