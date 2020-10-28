Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market was valued at US$ 2,957.4 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2027. In terms of volume, the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices were accounted at 72,93,954 units in 2018.

Overview

Transcatheter embolization is a process of placing synthetic material or medication called embolic agent into blood vessels through a catheter to block blood flow toward a specific area of the body.

Embolization is a highly effective way to prevent abnormal bleeding and is minimally invasive as compared to open surgery. Additionally, the technology is proving its efficiency in treatment while performing complex surgeries.

Surge in incidence of cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, and cancer are anticipated to drive demand for transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices during the forecast period.

North America dominated the global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured health care industry, increased adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and introduction of the Affordable Care Act in the U.S. are expected to drive the market in North America.

and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured health care industry, increased adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and introduction of the Affordable Care Act in the U.S. are expected to drive the market in North America. Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period

Request for Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2242

High Prevalence of Obesity Drives Usage of Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices in Treatment of Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Increase in obesity is leading to various disorders across the globe. According to the WHO, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight in 2016. Of these over 650 million were obese. Most of the world’s population lives in countries where overweight and obesity account more deaths than underweight.

This is likely to increase the number of treatment procedures; consequently, propelling the global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market. The embolization coils segment is likely to account for major market share due to technologically advanced products adopted by health care providers.

Peripheral Vascular Disease Segment Accounted for Significant Market Share

In terms of application, the global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market has been segmented into peripheral vascular disease, neurology, oncology, urology, and others. Peripheral vascular disease is projected to be a highly attractive segment during the forecast period.

The segment is expected to continue to lead the market from 2019 to 2027 due to increase in geriatric population, changing lifestyles leading to a high prevalence of obesity, and rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures. However, the oncology segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the rise in prevalence of cancer across the globe.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2242

Diagnostic Centers to be Promising Segment

In terms of end-user, the global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market has been classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. The hospitals segment held major share of the global market in 2018.

Growth of the hospitals segment can be attributed to the availability of multiple service options & devices and tie-ups with health care companies to enhance health care products and service offerings. Moreover, hospitals are the preferred choice due to availability of advanced technology and better health care services.

The hospitals segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR, especially in developed countries, due to increase in geriatric population and rise in health care infrastructure and support. Additionally, surge in demand for transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices in ambulatory surgical centers during medical emergency is likely to drive the segment.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market in 2018, followed by Europe.

The market in the North America is driven by highly developed health care sector, increase in awareness among health care providers about transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices, and continuous evolution of transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices.

The Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in awareness about transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices for therapeutics. Moreover, expansion of the health care sector in countries such as China, Japan, and India offers immense potential in the region.

Technological advancements and increase in rate of adoption of transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices products are expected to propel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Buy Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2242<ype=S

Competitive Landscape

The global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market is highly fragmented in terms of number of players providing different products. Key players in the global market include BTG plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Penumbra, Inc., Cook Medical, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Sirtex Medical Limited, and Abbott Laboratories. Expansion of product portfolio through mergers and acquisitions is a key strategy followed by these players.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/