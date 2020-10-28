Complete: Inside story of key Players with COVID-19 Impact on Gaming Simulator Market

A simulation gaming refers to anassorted category of video games which are typically designed to mimic real-world activities.

A simulation game recreates real-life activities in an attractive interface of a virtual game. These games are built for a variety of purposes such as analysis, training, or prediction.

With no clearly defined goal, the player is directed to control a character or environment as per his own likings. War games, business games, shooting games, and role play simulation are some of the examples of this game.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for Gaming Simulator Market

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: In the gaming simulator market, the switching cost for suppliers will be very high. Furthermore, lower number of key suppliers and the increasing demand for highly advanced technology will generate high bargaining power to the suppliers. Thus, the bargaining power of suppliers is HIGH .

Bargaining Power of Buyer:In the gaming simulator market, there is less number of significant firms and hence not multiple options for the customers. The number of potential customers is high. So, customers have low bargaining power. Therefore, the bargaining power of the buyer is LOW.

Threat of New Entrants: In this market, the penetration of newer brands and higher financial investment is needed. Furthermore, high initial investments at the new entry for startup companies and the strong footprint of already existing global leaders anticipate low threat of new enterprise. The bargaining power of the new entrants is LOW .

Threat of Substitutes: Most players are showing more interest in simulator-based and VR-based games. Thus, simulator based games have more significance over other substitutes. Moreover, leading players of this market are adopting product development and up-gradation of games. Thus, the threat of substitutes is LOW .

Competitive Rivalry in the Market:Market leaders of the global gaming simulator market are focusing highly on providing a highly integrated interface of games, pricing, and consumer preferences. Thus, competitive rivalry in the market is HIGH.

Most beneficial factors for the market growth

The factors attributed to the growth of the market includeperformance improvement, greater player experience, rising acceptance of gaming zones, emergence of gaming as one of the prominent means of entertainment, and growing number of virtual training solutions.

Gaming Simulator Market Segmentation by Type

Shooting

Fighting

Racing

Key Players

CXC Simulators

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Villers Enterprises Ltd

Eleetus.

Hammacher Schlemmer & Company, Inc.

Playseat B.V.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

AeonSim

Vesaro

RSEAT Ltd

Gaming Simulator Market Segmentation by End-Use Industry

Commercial

Residential

A study published by UK Interactive Entertainment Association in 2017 reveals that an estimated 32.4 million people in the UK uses gaming as their entertainment platform. The same study also claims that 32.0% of players in the UK prefer to play games on mobiles and consoles.

Dumlekar definessimulation as a replica of reality. Itempowers the adult members to learn through collaborative experiences. Simulations encompass elements of adult and experiential learning. This makes simulation beneficial while learning about multifaceted situations where data is unavailable, incomplete, or unreliable, where there are unacquainted problems. Dumlekar also asserts thatsimulations offer several benefits. They fast-trackand compress time while offering a prudence of a blurred future.

Recent Advances in the market

According to a report , the leading players of the global simulation gaming are Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.,D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC., Hammacher Schlemmer & Company, Inc., Villers Enterprises Ltd,CXC Simulators, Vesaro, Playseat B.V., AeonSim, Eleetus., and RSEAT Ltd.

Gaming Simulator Market Segmentation by Component

Hardware

Software

These market players are adopting several smart strategies including product innovation and launches, current technology upgradation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations to grab the highest market size.

The Razer Eracing Simulator concept is created in a partnership with Vesaro, a racing simulator company. Razer fetched together some of the prominent companies in simulator racing with an aim to convey the most immersive racing experience till today.

Running Project CARS Pro, the concept model features technology from Vesaro, Simpit, Fanatec and Synthesis VR, creating a thrilling and immersive eracing setup with a 202-degree projection system, a hydraulic racing platform, full manual controls, and a steering wheel with paddle shift.

As per a latest news, Sony has patented a PlayStation 5 motion controller design. This controllerwill detect individual fingers to execute actions during gameplay using fingerprint sensors.

Sony has filed for a patent with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) for a motion controller with fingerprint sensors to identify where the fingers hit the sensor panel. Such a controller can have applications in first-person shooters, interactions in VR games, flight simulators, etc.

All these new and recent developments are going to pave the way for a bigger and better gaming simulator market. Several developments are still in the pipeline to be worked on. The market is foreseen to be booming in the coming years too.

