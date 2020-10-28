Huge Demand in the Augmented Reality (AR) in Healthcare Market

The latest research report on the global augmented reality in healthcare market by Research Dive reflects the influence of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and forthcoming growth of the global market. This report is a professional and comprehensive research formulated by specialists by evaluating top driving factors, major regional market situations, opportunities & future scope, and trends & developments in the market during the COVID-19 catastrophe.

The global augmented reality in healthcare market has witnessed remarkable growth in the previous years. The sudden outbreak of coronavirus has impacted the market bringing even more chances of growth.

As per the report, the global augmented reality in healthcare industry is expected to register a revenue of $1918.6 million by 2026, at a growth rate of 25.5% during the forthcoming years.

In the current situation, the market has garnered $504.6 Million owing to the importance of innovative applications for surgical procedures.

Factors Driving the Market Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic:

As per our analyst estimates, the growth of the global augmented reality in healthcare industry is majorly attributed to the significantly rising adoption of improved surgeries with assistance by augmented reality and adoption of augmented reality in healthcare industry for efficiency of surgeries by computer-generated models and sharing super-imposed images.

However, high costs and lack of usage of high-class digital skills to implement AR technology is obstructing the growth of the augmented reality in healthcare industry.

Current COVID-19 Impacted Scenario of the Market:

The leading players of the market are focused on developing new, innovative strategies such as R&D to sustain the market growth.

For example, Nottingham scientists are using AR for the discovery of drug products and the creation of chemical structures. Additionally, VisMol system used part of AR technology for the development of a prototype product from its computer chemistry department, called Sygnature Discover. Moreover, several AR manufacturers move their suppliers into business sustainability. So, this is obvious that the augmented reality in healthcare industry is getting a positive response from its consumers.

Future Scope of the Market:

According to the report, the global augmented reality in healthcare market is projected to maintain a sustainable growth post the pandemic.

Leading market players including Mindmaze, Medical Realities, Wikitude GmbH, CAE Healthcare, 3D Systems, Siemens Healthineers, VirtaMed, and Magic Leap are expected to bring in some newer innovative advances and rewarding opportunities for the market in next few years.

