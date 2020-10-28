Europe Contract Logistics Market Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity 2025 | Top Companies- Deutsche Post AG, XPO Logistics , Kuehne + Nagel International AG, CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, Hitachi Transport System

Contract Logistics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 57,102.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 80,980.8 Mn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 4.6% from the year 2018 to 2025.

The rapid advancement of the manufacturing industry and their focus laid on core competencies and escalating necessities for achieving cost efficiency, task optimizations and technological integrations pertaining to supply chain activities are fueling the Europe Contract Logistics market. The meteoric rise of on-demand delivery of products has propelled today’s businesses to shift from the conventional in-house logistic models to a more advanced and cost-efficient outsourced or contract based logistics model. Outsourcing the entire supply chain functionality to a more knowledgeable partner on the supply chain management arena reduces the complexities associated with the last mile deliveries. Some of the intangible benefits achieved through outsourcing logistics include cost savings, human capital savings, no lock-in of working capitals, and better access to customer networks, thereby driving the Contract Logistics market in Europe. This factor has created a potential market space for Europe Contract Logistics market.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Contract Logistics Market. The report presents a broad assessment of the market and contains solicitous insights, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report offers market projections with the help of appropriate assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides information as per the market segments such as geographies, products, technologies, applications, and industries.

Get Sample Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004307/

Major key players :

Deutsche Post AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Hitachi Transport System Ltd

Geodis

Neovia Logistics Services

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Ryder System

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Contract Logistics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Contract Logistics market segments and regions.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Contract Logistics market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Contract Logistics market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Contract Logistics market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Contract Logistics market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Why to Buy this Report?

This report provides a thorough analysis of the Contract Logistics market through detailed research on a variety of topics to help players build strong growth strategies and strong presence in the industry. Readers will also be informed of the important sustainability strategies adopted by leading companies when operating in the Contract Logistics market. The analyst also thoroughly evaluated the impact of these strategies on market growth and competition.

Buy [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004307/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]