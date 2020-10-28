Merchandising is the process and practice of selling and displaying products to customers. Whether in-store or digital, retailers use merchandising to influence customer intent and reach their sales targets. E-Merchandising Software helps in choosing the right service or product in the right placement with the right content in a way to increase sales.

Collect data on customers for future alignment of products/services, ease collaboration between different teams or departments within the e-commerce business, and Integration with payment gateways are some of the major factors driving the growth of the e-merchandising software market. Moreover, rising retail industries are anticipated to bring new opportunities for the growth of the e-merchandising software market.

Key Players:

SearchSpring

2. SLI Systems

3. Nosto

4. Apptus

5. Oracle

6. Pepperi

7. SAP

8. Clerk.io

9. Unbxd Inc

10. Reflektion

The global e-merchandising software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, organization size. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, SMEs.

