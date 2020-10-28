Electrical Digital Twin Market to Achieve Record Revenue Levels by Foremost Industry Players – ANSYS, Dassault Systemes, Emerson Electric, FUJITSU, GE Digital

The growth in the electrical digital twin market can be attributed to factors such as streamlined integration of renewable energy technologies, improved accuracy and efficiency in power sector operations, and reduced unplanned downtime and maintenance costs. Also, increased R&D activities in the fields of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and increased demand for efficient and cost-effective power utility technologies are expected to drive the growth of the electrical digital twin market.

The reports cover key developments in the Electrical Digital Twin market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Electrical Digital Twin market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Electrical Digital Twin market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ANSYS, Inc., Dassault Systemes, Emerson Electric Co., FUJITSU, GE Digital, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, PTC, Siemens

The global electrical digital twin market is segmented on the basis of twin type, deployment, and application. Based on twin type, the electrical digital twin market is segmented into: Digital Gas & Steam Power Plant, Digital Wind Farm, Digital Grid, Digital Hydropower Plant, and Others. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into: Cloud/Hosted and On-Premises. Based on application, the electrical digital twin market is segmented into: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Transportation, Energy and Utilities, and Others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Electrical Digital Twin market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Electrical Digital Twin Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Electrical Digital Twin market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Electrical Digital Twin market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges: