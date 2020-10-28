Application Performance Management (APM) is a comprehensive application management solution that helps to recognize and resolve problems swiftly and efficiently before the business is impacted. Application Performance Management software offers tracking, monitoring, and management of business application and services health from the point of view of the business, its partners, and its customers.

Key Players:

1. IBM

2. AppDynamics

3. BMC Software, Inc.

4. Broadcom

5. Compuware Corporation

6. Dell

7. Microsoft

8. New Relic, Inc.

9. Riverbed Technology

10. Splunk Inc

The improvement of business integration and quick response time to deal with issues that can automate the system working are some of the major factors driving the growth of the application performance management market. However, lack of awareness regarding the necessity to maintain or upgrade such applications as per client specific requirements are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the application performance management market. Nevertheless, increasing technological advancement is anticipated to boost the growth of the application performance management market.

The “Global Application Performance Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the application performance management market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of application performance management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, organization size, access type, vertical. The global application performance management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading application performance management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the application performance management market.

The global application performance management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, access type, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, service. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as small and medium enterprise, large enterprise. On the basis of access type, the market is segmented as web, mobile. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, manufacturing, government, retail, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, education, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting application performance management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the application performance management market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1: Application Performance Management Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Application Performance Management Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Application Performance Management Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Application Performance Management Market Forecast to 2027