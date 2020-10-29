Meat Speciation Testing Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Introduction

Meat speciation testing can be defined as identification of animal species which is performed for a range of reasons – ethnic, economic, and safety.

There is a wide range of products by which meat speciation testing is done, such as qualitative PCR analysis techniques, ELISA (enzyme linked immunosorbent assay) and others, these methods are used to identify the animal species in cooked & raw products across various food products & feed matrices. As the number of consumers consuming meat is rising globally, the scandals of mislabeling of meat products are rising which is anticipated to boost the Meat Speciation Testing market in future. Meat speciation testing is executed for cooked and raw meat products. Meat speciation testing systems verify the product labels and confirm the meat & meat products authenticity, which ensures the product safety to consumers.

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Segmentation

Meat Speciation testing market can be segmented on the basis of species, technology, form, and regions. Based on the species, the market is segmented into a cow (Bos taurus), swine (Sus scrofa), chicken (Gallus gallus), horse (Equus caballus), sheep (Ovis aries) and others. Others include rabbit, goat, and turkey. The Pig (swine) segment is projected to grow during the forecast period as the increase in a number of adulteration of swine meat with chicken meat and horse meat has controlled to a desire for increased quality control for meat products.

The detection of species in pig (swine) meat products is necessary to protect the consumers from fraud and to respect the consumer’s religious beliefs & cultural preferences. According to the technology, the meat speciation testing market is segmented in PCR, ELISA (enzyme linked immunosorbent assay) and others molecular diagnostic test (LC-MS/MS). Among the technology, PCR segment covers the largest market share in 2015 and is anticipated to rise at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as it provides quick results and helps the decision-making process for product recalls related to stakeholders. There is a significant growth in ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay).

On the basis of form, Meat Speciation Testing market is segmented into raw, cooked and processed. Among the forms, the raw form covers the maximum share of the market and is the fastest growing segment in the future due to domestic consumption of meat in raw form is very high.

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of the geographical market segment, it is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific region, Japan and the Middle East and Africa.

In regional segments, Europe is presently the market leader in terms of revenue in the global meat speciation testing market. As increasing of stringent food laws, consumer awareness, and an upsurge in meat trade are the reasons which are driving the meat speciation testing market in Europe. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold market dominance over the forecast period in meat speciation market as the GDP of the region is stable and increasing health awareness consumers and numerous laws is implemented by countries in the region. Food safety standards are getting rigorous year-on-year as to certify safer quantity of food to persons in foreign & local countries.

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global Meat Speciation Testing market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period. The growth of Meat Speciation Testing market is driven by its growing in a number of food fraud cases and increasing infection among consumers, compliance with labeling laws, religious beliefs and strict rules & regulations and buyer demand for certified foodstuffs.

Lack of technology & infrastructure, lack of food control systems and resources in developing countries are the major restraint for the Meat Speciation Testing is market are affecting the profit margins of Meat Speciation Testing market.

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global Meat Speciation Testing market include: