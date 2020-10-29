Market Insights

Metal foam market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 113,633.66 thousand by 2027. Increasing demand for lightweight materials in automobiles is a driving factor for the market growth.

Major Market Players Covered in The Metal Foam Market Are:

The major players covered in the report are BASF SE, CYMAT Technologies Ltd., Havel metal foam GmbH, Alantum Corporation, ERG Aerospace Corp., Hunan Ted New Material Co.,Ltd., BEIHAI COMPOSITE MATERIALS CO.,LTD., American Elements, EncocamLtd., hollomet GmbH, Freund GmbH, RVC Foams, Mayser GmbH & Co. KG, Exxentis, Spectra-Mat, Inc., Ultramet, Cnem Corporation, SELEE CORPORATION, Goodfellow, Liaoning ZhongSe New Materials Technology Co.,Ltd. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Metal Foam Market Scope and Segments

Global metal foam market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on the basis of type, material, production technology, metal form, application and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into closed cell metal foam, open cell metal foam and stochastic metal foam. In 2020, open cell metal foam segment is dominating in the global market since open cell metal foams are more used for the manufacturing of the lightweight products.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented aluminum, copper, zinc, titanium, fecral, NiCr and others. In 2020, aluminum segment is dominating global market because aluminum is widely used in the production of the cars in the automobile industry.

On the basis of production technology, the market is segmented into blowing agents, gas injection, solid-gas eutectic solidification, powder compact, ingots containing blowing agent, space holder and others. In 2020, gas injection segment is dominating in global market as gas insulation technology helps in the production of the open cell metal foam which is used in more applications.

On the basis of metal form, the market is segmented into melt and powder. In 2020, melt segment is dominating the global market as melting process provides the manufacturing a way to create the product easily available as per the market demand.

Based on regions, the Metal Foam Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Metal Foam Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Metal Foam market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Metal Foam Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Metal Foam

Chapter 4: Presenting Metal Foam Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Metal Foam market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

