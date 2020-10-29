According to a report by Research Dive, the global revenue assurance market is revenue assurance estimated to garner $948.3 million at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The all-inclusive report provides a brief summary on the current scenario of the market including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during and post the pandemic era. The report also offers the market figures which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time market.

Factor Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and during COVID-19

The report discloses the real-time CAGR recorded by the market during the pandemic. According to the report, the revenue assurance market has earned a CAGR of 10.9% during the last few months of crisis, while the pre-COVID-19 estimation was only 8.6%. With the recent incidents of international revenue share fraud (IRSF), social engineering fraud, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) and robocalls, businesses are now more focused on monitoring their revenue. This has impacted the growth of the market.

Factors Impacting the Market Size in the Pre-COVID and Real-time Scenario

The comprehensive report states that the real-time market size has surpassed the pre-Covid-19 approximations. The real-time market size has garnered a revenue of $518.7 million, while it was estimated to reach to $499.7 million as per the previous analysis.

With the rising work from home culture during the pandemic, organizations are increasing their revenue monitoring capacity and this has boosted the revenue assurance market during the coronavirus outbreak.

Post Pandemic Insights

The report asserts that the global revenue assurance market will continue to growth even after the pandemic. The leading players of the market are focusing on R&D, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations so that the market sustains the post-pandemic competition.

For instance, AMDOCS, the leading suppliers of software and services to media and communication sectors, has successfully finished a revenue assurance service implementation project at Safaricom, a leading network operator in Kenya in February, 2020.

