Informative Report: What will be the future of the Global Lease Management Market

Leasing software is a ground-breaking technological invention that facilitates streamlining of all the property management operations in a smooth and efficient manner. Businesses willing to run their operations efficiently, boost productivity, and enhance the end results must implement a lease management software in their organization.

There are several players in the market such as IBM, AppFolio, Inc., SAP SE, RealPage, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Trimble Inc., and many more that offer lease management software with different features. In numerous large organizations, the responsibility for initiating leases might be handed over to regional or local services but, without complete control over the full lifecycle, ensuing significant events can be unnoticed. Therefore, businesses might naively be paying a huge charge on ever popular leases that should have been revised and/or terminated. As businesses are making headway, complications associated with tackling a vast amount of lease data are also growing. To solve this problem, businesses require innovative technology solutions; for instance, AI-based and cloud-based lease management software solutions.

A lease management software is a tool that is specifically created to assist landowners and property managers in managing their rental properties, finance, accounts, and renters. The software is equipped to handle various tasks in the property management such as buying, selling, leasing, online signing of lease agreements, renting, and streamlining rental management.

Why are Lease Management Software Gaining So Much Popularity?

The introduction of cloud technology is one of the foremost discoveries in the IT industry. This technology affects the way software applications function and are delivered as well as accessible to client organizations. The shift to the cloud has empowered software developers to enhance the technological aspects of the lease management software while contracting out the lease management software to cloud service providers. Growing adoption of cloud services has also encouraged many organizations to adopt cloud-based lease management software.

The increasing adoption of SaaS model for better lease management, growing demand for smart building projects to proficiently manage lease, and developing technologies like AI, IoT, and flexibility for real-time data evaluation are boosting the popularity as well as the demand for lease management software.

Recent Trends in the Lease Management Industry

The growing demand for efficient management of lease operations has given rise to the development of advanced features and innovations in the lease management software. Several players in the lease management industry are coming up with innovative solutions to satisfy the needs of their customer base. For instance, in September, 2020, Leaseable, the only Commercial Real Estate (CRE) data management firm that tethers source tenant data with portfolio-wide reporting for anytime-anywhere access, has declared the joining of Nuveen Real Estate, Spear Street, and Golub & Company to its Leaseable Cloud platform.

With Leaseable Cloud, Corporate Real Estate (CRE) customers will be able to develop transparent, trusted, and timely access to their lease data for in-depth portfolio analysis and complex decision making.

Moreover, in September 2020, Visual Lease, a front-runner in lease management and accounting software field, has proclaimed the successful migration of its 700+ customers to Amazon Web Services (AWS), an industry-leading cloud-based data center.

By improving the platform’s infrastructure, AWS cloud hosting offers Visual Lease customers with unparalleled data and application security, speed, and scalability.

COVID-19 Impact and Future Scope of the Lease Management Industry

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world, most of the organizations have offered work-from-home for their employees. As a result, organizations are in need of flexibility and easy access to office data and resources. During the crisis period, organizations are focusing on hiring candidates from young generation who are usually technology-savvy and understand the use of numerous technological devices and software at the workplace. To maintain the flow and speed of work undisturbed, numerous firms are in search of management solutions, one among which is lease management software.

According to a report by Research Dive, the global lease management market is expected to observe significant growth by growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

This is because such solutions assist related property managers and real estate agents to keep track of all the lease-related information they manage, and all the maintenance work associated with it, especially during a crisis situation like COVID-19 pandemic. As a final point, the growing trend of workplace flexibility is expected to fuel the demand for the lease management software in the coming years.

