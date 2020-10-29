Trending: Generate Huge profit due to COVID-19 in Mobile Device Management Market

In the recent years, various innovative tools, techniques, and software have been developed to streamline various operations performed in different types of businesses. One such ground-breaking technological invention is the mobile device management (MDM) software, which is used by organizations to monitor, manage, and secure employees’ mobile devices such as smart phones, tablets, laptops, etc. These devices are deployed across numerous mobile service providers and across numerous mobile operating systems used in the organization.

What has Triggered the Demand for Mobile Device Management Software?

MDM software is meant to improve the functionality and security of the mobile devices used for business operations and safeguard the corporate network. By implementing custom programmes to mobile devices through MDM software, an IT administrator can manage both corporate-owned as well as personally owned devices to the company’s policies. MDM software can prevent the threat of data loss, avert unapproved installation of software, and deny unofficial access to the mobile devices accessing business data and networks.

Get More Market Insight Information and Download Sample Report of the Mobile Device Management Market @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/412

The number of mobile phone users have drastically increased since last few years. This has surged the development and manufacturing of advanced mobile devices. Many organizations have shifted from fitted devices to mobile devices in the last decade. As per Small Business Trends, the average employee now uses 2.3 mobile devices. Moreover, as per a research by Vodafone, before the outburst of COVID-19, nearly 75% of organizations had some sort of flexible working arrangements in place. Moreover, IBM have predicted that the global workforce will include 1.87 billion mobile workers by 2022. All these factors have surged the demand for effective mobile device management software for corporate use.

As organizations grow in size, it becomes difficult for IT professionals to manage the growing number of corporate mobile devices that perform work-related tasks. Hence, the need for effective mobile management software becomes a necessity of every organization for protecting their valuable data. MDM is a great way to configure devices to protect personal as well as the organization’s data. Moreover, it offers you the power to lock the stolen devices remotely. Also, the growing data security risks and cyber-attacks on sensitive data of the company have made it very important to implement a decent MDM software. A MDM software also enhances the workflow of the company as well as lets the employees work from remote locations. All these factors have greatly triggered the demand for MDM software, thus leading to the growth of the global MDM market.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Mobile Device Management Market. Click here to Connect with Analyst @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/412

Impact of COVID-19 on the Mobile Device Management Market

As per a report by Research Dive, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has made an optimistic impact on the global mobile device management market. As per the report, the global market for mobile device management is expected to grow with a striking growth rate of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is mainly because various companies have adopted work-from-home model for avoiding health related risks all through the pandemic.

During the pandemic, various organizations have implemented mobile device management software for smoother functioning of their business, while following work-from-home working model based on cloud services. The pandemic has greatly increased the adoption of MDM software, thus boosting the revenue of the global mobile device management market.

Recent Developments in the Mobile Device Management Industry

Various players in the MDM sector are coming up with ground-breaking innovations to attain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2020, Sophos, a leading provider of next-generation cyber security solutions, have developed “Sophos Intercept X for Mobile” with novel security features for Chrome OS devices and enhanced mobile threat protection for iOS and Android devices.

Later in September 2020, the company was named as a front-runner in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Software 2020 Vendor Assessment”, which estimates the product inventions and business policies of 10 mobile threat management (MTM) providers.

Moreover, in August 2020, Beachhead Solutions, a supplier of cloud-managed PC & mobile device security, encryption, and data access control for managed service providers, has declared to expand its channel reseller program, which makes SimplySecure for MSPs™ obtainable to new partners, over the Asian region.

The Way Ahead for Mobile Device Management Industry

As a MDM software helps in maintaining an organization’s sensitive content and guarantees safety of the critical data, it is greatly being used in various organizations across the world. The growing popularity and demand of MDM software, due to their growing functionalities and addition of new features, are sure to take the MDM market growth to a next-level in the near future.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/