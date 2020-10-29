Automotive AR and VR Market to Grow US$ 55,000 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Automotive AR and VR market is expected to reach US$ 55,000 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of 77% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.
The Global Automotive AR and VR Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Automotive AR and VR Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Automotive AR and VR.
The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Automotive AR and VR market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.
The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.
Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Automotive AR and VR market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.
Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Automotive AR and VR market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Automotive AR and VR market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.
Market Participants
Microsoft Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Unity Technologies ApS, Visteon Corp., Hyundai Motor Group, HTC Corp., DAQRI, WayRay AG, and other.
Market Segmentation
Automotive AR and VR Market By Device Type
AR Device
- Head Mounted Display (HMD)
- Head Up Display (HUD)
VR Devices
- Head Mounted Display
- Gesture Control Devices
- Projection Based Device
Automotive AR and VR Market By Component
Hardware
Software
Automotive AR and VR Market By Application
AR Applications
- Commercial
- Consumer
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Enterprise
VR Applications
- Commercial
- Consumer
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Enterprise
Automotive AR and VR Market By Geography
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Automotive AR and VR
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Automotive AR and VR Market By Device Type
1.2.2.1. Global Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Device Type(2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue Share By Device Type in 2019
1.2.2.3. AR Device
1.2.2.3.1. Head Mounted Display (HMD)
1.2.2.3.2. Head Up Display (HUD)
1.2.2.4. VR Devices
1.2.2.4.1. Head Mounted Display
1.2.2.4.2. Gesture Control Devices
1.2.2.4.3. Projection Based Device
1.2.3. Automotive AR and VR Market By Component
1.2.3.1. Global Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2020-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue Share By Component in 2019
1.2.3.2.1. Hardware
1.2.3.2.2. Software
1.2.4. Automotive AR and VR Market By Application
1.2.4.1. Global Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019
1.2.4.2.1. AR Applications
1.2.4.2.1.1. Commercial
1.2.4.2.1.2. Consumer
1.2.4.2.1.3. Aerospace and Defense
1.2.4.2.1.4. Healthcare
1.2.4.2.1.5. Enterprise
1.2.4.2.2. VR Applications
1.2.4.2.2.1. Commercial
1.2.4.2.2.2. Consumer
1.2.4.2.2.3. Aerospace and Defense
1.2.4.2.2.4. Healthcare
1.2.4.2.2.5. Enterprise
1.2.5. Automotive AR and VR Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Automotive AR and VR ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive AR and VR Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive AR and VR Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Automotive AR and VR Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Automotive AR and VR Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. Automotive AR and VR MARKET By Device Type
4.1. Global Automotive AR and VR Revenue By Device Type
4.2. AR Device
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.3. Head Mounted Display (HMD)
4.2.4. Head Up Display (HUD)
4.3. VR Devices
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.3. Head Mounted Display
4.2.4. Gesture Control Devices
4.2.5. Projection Based Device
CHAPTER 5. Automotive AR and VR MARKET By Component
5.1. Global Automotive AR and VR Revenue By Component
5.2. Hardware
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Software
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. Automotive AR and VR MARKET By Application
6.1. Global Automotive AR and VR Revenue By Application
6.2. AR Applications
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.3. Commercial
6.2.4. Consumer
6.2.5. Aerospace and Defense
6.2.6. Healthcare
6.2.7. Enterprise
6.3. VR Applications
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.3. Commercial
6.3.4. Consumer
6.3.5. Aerospace and Defense
6.3.6. Healthcare
6.3.7. Enterprise
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Automotive AR and VR MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Automotive AR and VR MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Automotive AR and VR MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Automotive AR and VR MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive AR and VR Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Microsoft Corp.
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Robert Bosch GmbH
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Continental AG
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Volkswagen AG
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Unity Technologies ApS
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Visteon Corp.
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.
12.7. Hyundai Motor Group
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. HTC Corp.
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. DAQRI
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Product Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Others
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Product Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
