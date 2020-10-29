Automotive Logistics Market Rise at a US$ 160 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Automotive Logistics market is expected to reach US$ 160 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Automotive Logistics Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Automotive Logistics Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Automotive Logistics.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Automotive Logistics market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Automotive Logistics market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Logistics market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Automotive Logistics market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

XPO Logistics, Inc., DHL International GmbH, SNCF, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Penske Automotive Group, Inc., Neovia Logistics Services, LLC., BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG, DACHSER,GEFCO, SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG, Ryder System, Inc.,, Penske, DB SCHENKER, Others.

Market Segmentation

Automotive Logistics Market By Transportation Mode

Airways

Roadways

Railway

Maritime

Automotive Logistics Market By Solution

Outbound logistics

Inbound logistics

Reverse

Automotive Logistics Market By Distribution

International

Domestic

Automotive Logistics Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Logistics

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Automotive Logistics Market By Transportation Mode

1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Transportation Mode(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Logistics Market Revenue Share By Transportation Mode in 2019

1.2.2.3. Airways

1.2.2.4. Roadways

1.2.2.5. Railway

1.2.2.6. Maritime

1.2.3. Automotive Logistics Market By Solution

1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Solution (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Automotive Logistics Market Revenue Share By Solution in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Outbound logistics

1.2.3.2.2. Inbound logistics

1.2.3.2.3. Reverse

1.2.4. Automotive Logistics Market By Distribution

1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Distribution(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Automotive Logistics Market Revenue Share By Distribution in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. International

1.2.4.2.2. Domestic

1.2.5. Automotive Logistics Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Automotive Logistics ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Logistics Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Logistics Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Automotive Logistics Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Automotive Logistics Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Automotive Logistics MARKET By Transportation Mode

4.1. Global Automotive Logistics Revenue By Transportation Mode

4.2. Airways

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Roadways

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Railway

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Maritime

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Automotive Logistics MARKET By Solution

5.1. Global Automotive Logistics Revenue By Solution

5.2. Outbound logistics

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Inbound logistics

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Reverse

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Automotive Logistics MARKET By Distribution

6.1. Global Automotive Logistics Revenue By Distribution

6.2. International

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Domestic

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Automotive Logistics MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Automotive Logistics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE Automotive Logistics MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Automotive Logistics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Automotive Logistics MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Logistics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Automotive Logistics MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Automotive Logistics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Automotive Logistics MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Logistics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transportation Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. XPO Logistics, Inc.

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. DHL International GmbH

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. SNCF

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. KUEHNE + NAGEL

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Neovia Logistics Services, LLC.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.

12.7. BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. DACHSER

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. GEFCO

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Others

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

