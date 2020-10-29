Games Market Shaping from Growth to Value: Tencent, Microsoft, Sony, Apple, EA

Game is the core part of entertainment industry as it is considered to be the favorite time pass of the audience that ultimately leads to buying and owning physical products that are specifically developed for gaming zone. People are becoming very passionate about games as it also helps in releasing stress and willing to spend money for this gaming products due to high disposable incomes. Now-a-days games are available on very convenient, compact, portable and essential devices like mobile, tablet and laptop. Mobile gaming are finding attraction in the market. Additionally, recent games are available with immersion of Virtual Reality and Voice-controlled Game-play. High Definition Graphic-friendly Displays are used for gaming zone which makes it more attractive.

AMA Latest publication of the “Global Games Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2026” examines the market for Games and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Global Games, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Tencent (China), Microsoft (United States), Sony (Japan), Activision Blizzard (United States), Apple (United States), EA (United States), Google (United States), NetEase (China), Warner Bros (United States), King (Sweden), Nintendo (Japan), Nexon (Japan), Mixi (Japan), TakeTwo Interactive (United States), GungHo Entertainment (Japan), Square Enix (Japan).

How the Scope of the Study is defined:

Study by Type (Online Games, Offline Games, Others), Application (PC, Console, Smartphone, Tablet, Handheld, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Voice-controlled Game-play are gaining market attraction

Availability of the platform to connect numerous players at a time

Growth Drivers

Continuously increasing utility of electronic appliances like mobile & tablet

Increasing interest for Immersion of Virtual Reality and HD Graphic-friendly Displays for gaming zone

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Games Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Games Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Games market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Games Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Games

Chapter 4: Presenting the Games Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Games market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Games Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Who should get most benefit of this report:

Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Games

Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Games for large and enterprise level organizations

Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.

Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.

Key Development Activities:

Key players are adopting numerous strategy to gain market attention and to increase their market share, this strategy can be listed as increasing product portfolio, making partnership to adopt certain technologies and acquiring small players to finish competition in the future. As well as investing money in R&D sector to make technical up-gradations in the product.

