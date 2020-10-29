Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Segments, Growth Prospect, Trends and Investment Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) is the clinical practice of measuring specific drugs at designated intervals to maintain a constant concentration in a patient’s bloodstream, thereby optimizing individual dosage regimens. It is unnecessary to employ TDM for the majority of medications, and it is used mainly for monitoring drugs with narrow therapeutic ranges, drugs with marked pharmacokinetic variability, medications for which target concentrations are difficult to monitor, and drugs known to cause therapeutic and adverse effects.

Roche, Danaher and Abbott are the major companies in the industry, accounting for 17.17%, 10.36% and 8.29% of the revenue respectively in 2019. By region, North America had the highest share of income, reaching 42.31 percent in 2019.

Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market is analysed considering industry experts, to help produce maximum returns-on-investment as it provides clarity required to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new entrants to identify and analyse the market need, market size and competition. It explains supply and demand situation, competitive scenario, challenges to market growth, market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors.

The major vendors covered:

Roche

Danaher

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

Sanquin

Becton Dickinson

Quest Diagnostics

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Breakdown Data by Type

Blood Test

Urine Test

Saliva Test

Other Test

Blood test is one of the largest product segments of the polyurethane market, accounting for over 50% revenue market share in 2019.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Breakdown Data by Application

Hospital Labs

Private Labs

Others

Hospital labs holds an important share in terms of applications with a sales market share of over 50% in 2018

