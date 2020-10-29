Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Growth, Demand and its Detail Analysis by Top Key players Forecast to 2026  

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market. The key players in the market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, launching new products and adoption of new technologies.

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value):

Accenture (Republic of Ireland)

IBM (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Veracode (US)

Synopsys (US)

Pradeo (France)

Rapid7 (US)

Tieto (Finland)

Trustwave (US)

WhiteHat Security (US)

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Based on end users/applications, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Based on Product Type, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Solution

Service

Geographically, this Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market report is segmented into several key Regions,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

