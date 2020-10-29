Aircraft Simulator Market Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players by 2029

Businesses across different industries are striving not only to reopen but also to grow. Business leaders are leveraging the rescue packages from the government to restructure themselves with digital conversions and agile organizational structures. They are taking swift actions to get ready for greater resilience and better productivity in a future where the usual business does not exist. The industry leaders are investing in future technologies to automate facilities and physical processes to comply with social distancing norms.

Aircraft Simulator Market: Introduction

An Aircraft Simulator is a device that re-creates an artificial environment for the aircraft flight in which it flies, for the training of the pilot, recreation/gaming or design purpose. It can also be defined as a virtual reality system which is capable of putting the flying machine’s environment for the pilot. The Aircraft Simulator can also be used to control handling characteristics, research aircraft characteristics and development and design of an aircraft. The main purpose of an Aircraft Simulator is to maintain and test proficiency in handling the operations of an airplane.

An Aircraft Simulator comprises of control devices, multiple displays, a computer system that process record flight data and control inputs, and an audio system for communication. It is a low cost training solution created for the novice pilots to learn without any risks.

In Aircraft Simulator the cockpit of an aircraft is duplicated in a cabin in every detail with fast acting jacks to move the cabin around which has a series of legs. The cabin is built-in such a way with video displays to which the pilot can practice on visual runways, projected clouds, and other aircraft weather conditions. This combination of the visual scene and movement of the cabin on the jacks make the pilot feel like one is flying.

Aircraft Simulator Market: Dynamics

Mitigating risk with enhanced training of both basic and advanced skills with proficiency is one of the prominent driver which will lead the market for Aircraft Simulator. The most noteworthy benefit of using Aircraft Simulator is its capability to train on handling in-flight emergencies and risky situations without the danger of any true threat. The prominent airlines are projected to invest in the training of flight crew and pilot so that better safety of the passenger can be offered. Therefore, one of the important driver for an Aircraft Simulator is that it is a low cost training solution to exercise dealing in a less-stress environment with emergency procedures as it saves crew time, fuel and maintenance of the real aircraft.

The rapid increase in the commercial airlines is further projected to positively influence the Aircraft Simulator market during the forecast period. The rising adoption of AR/VR technology produces likely growth opportunities for the Aircraft Simulator market due to the focus on decreasing pollution caused by the airborne vehicles.

However, the mental conditions or stress level in a pilot when flying an actual aircraft is not able to replicate in the Aircraft Simulator. The fatigue or boredom involved in lengthy flights cannot be reproduced in Aircraft Simulator.

Aircraft Simulator Market: Segmentation

The Aircraft Simulator market can be segmented by type, application, and platform.

By type, the Aircraft Simulator market can be segmented as:

Full Aircraft Simulator

Flight Training Devices

Fixed Based

Full Mission

By application, the Aircraft Simulator market can be segmented as:

Commercial

Military

By platform, the Aircraft Simulator market can be segmented as:

Fixed Wing Simulator

Rotatory Wing Simulator

UAV Simulator

Aircraft Simulator Market: Regional Outlook

The global Aircraft Simulator market is estimated to observe a noteworthy growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing air travel passengers worldwide. On account of the growing middle class economy and appearance of low-cost Chinese manufacturers, Asia Pacific region specifically, is projected to arise as the fastest growing region over the next few years.

The lucrative aviation industry specifically in the U.S., Brazil, China, Thailand, India, France, Japan, UK, and the Middle East offers adequate progress prospects for enterprises operating in the Aircraft Simulator industry.

The rising number of deliveries of the commercial aircrafts and unmanned aerial vehicles is majorly driving the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Rise in the disposable income and changing demographics in the region is also one of the prominent factor which is driving the demand for air travel, leading to the demand for new pilots, thus, resulting in the demand for new Aircraft Simulators in the region.

Aircraft Simulator Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Aircraft Simulator market, identified across the value chain include:

CAE, Inc.

Avion Group

Euramec

MPS

Collins Aerospace

Airbus Group N.V.

Thales Group

SIMCOM Aviation Training

Alenia Aeronautica

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Fidelity Technologies Corporation

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

Precision Flight Controls

