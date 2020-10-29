Harvesting machinery is used to collect mature crops from the farmland. Harvesting machines perform various actions such as winnowing, cutting, and threshing concurrently. Harvesting machinery is commonly used for agricultural purposes. They can be broadly classified into machines such as root crop, tree crop, row crop, grain, and seed crop and hay and silage. Harvesting machines such as choppers, crushers, and balers are used to control the population of weeds. As agriculture across the globe is increasing, the demand for harvesting machinery is also growing.

AGCO Corporation, Bucher Industries AG, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Dewulf, KUBOTA Corporation., Ploeger Machines BV, PÖTTINGER Landtechnik GmbH, PREET GROUP are among the well established players in the global Harvesting Machinery market.

Improving the efficiency of agricultural purposes is one of the significant factors in driving the growth of the harvesting machinery market. However, raising capital investment and a large amount of power consumption required is the major factor restraining the growth of the harvesting machinery market. Moreover, the increased pressure on the arable lands owing to the increase in demand for food grains is the factor fueling the growth of the harvesting machinery market.

The “Global Harvesting Machinery Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the harvesting machinery market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of harvesting machinery market with detailed market segmentation by product, farming practice. The global harvesting machinery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading harvesting machinery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the harvesting machinery market.

The COVID-19 pandemic began in Wuhan, China in December 2019, and since then it has spread around the world at a rapid rate. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected economies and industries due to imposed lockdowns, travel bans and business closures. Chemicals and Materials is one of the major global industries suffering from severe disruptions such as supply chain disruptions, cancellations of technology events and office closures as a result of this outbreak. It is also expected to impact the demand for Harvesting Machinery products around the world.

