Microalgae are defined as the microscopic algae which do not have roots, stem leaves and are present in marine and freshwater bodies. Microalgae are considered as unicellular species of algae that are available either individually or in groups. Microalgae are considered a rich source of protein, carbohydrates, enzymes, and others and are used across several nutritional supplements and food items. Microalgae conduct photosynthesis and form a large quantity of atmospheric oxygen and utilize carbon dioxide to grow photoautotapically.

Algae.Tec Limited, Algenol, Cellana, LLC, Cyanotech Corporation, DIC Corporation, E.I.D.- Parry (India) Limited, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd, Kent Bioenergy Corporation, Taau Australia Pty Ltd, TerraVia Holdings, Inc are among the well established players in the global Microalgae market.

The microalgae market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising consciousness towards health along with the growing demand of nutritional supplements. Further, continuous research and development activities is further driving the consumption of microalgae in the recent past. However, high cost associated in the harvesting, climatic conditions and complex food regulations is projected to hamper the microalgae market growth over the projected period. Nevertheless, technological advancements is the key factor which is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

The “Global Microalgae Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the microalgae market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global microalgae market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading microalgae market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic began in Wuhan, China in December 2019, and since then it has spread around the world at a rapid rate. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected economies and industries due to imposed lockdowns, travel bans and business closures. Chemicals and Materials is one of the major global industries suffering from severe disruptions such as supply chain disruptions, cancellations of technology events and office closures as a result of this outbreak. It is also expected to impact the demand for Microalgae products around the world.

