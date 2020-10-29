Global Nasal delivery devices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2027

The global nasal delivery devices market is expected to reach US$ 95,676.62 million by 2027 from US$ 58,502.18 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key players: GlaxoSmithKline plc.,AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., BD, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novartis AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Neurelis, Inc.

Our new sample is updated which correspond in new report showing impact of COVID-19 on Industry

Growing prevalence of respiratory and CNS diseases, and increasing preference and awareness among patients about nasal delivery devicesare the major factorsdriving the growth of the nasal delivery devices market. However, the challenges associated with nasal administration of drugsare hindering the growth of the market.

The initial proof-of-concept studies using novel nasal drug delivery devices showed promising results in the treatment of respiratory diseases, neurological disorders, and others. Drug delivery devices play an essential role in ensuring the delivery of entire drug to the target site in the nasal cavity. In the last few decades, several innovative drug delivery approaches have been introduced that might overcome the challenges involved in crossing the blood-brain barrier (BBB). Several scientific studies support the speculation that the delivery of drugs through the nasal route may allow higher concentrations of drugs to cross the BBB. The, rising incidence of neurological disorders would increase the demand for nasal delivery devices. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), in 2020, ~3,540 brain and other CNS tumors have been diagnosed in children belonging to the age group of 0–14 years, in the US. The report also stated that the brain and other CNS tumors are the second most common cancers among children, accounting for ~26% of cancer cases in children with <15 years of age.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.Introduction

2. Nasal Delivery Devices Market – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Nasal Delivery Devices Market – Market Landscape

5. Nasal Delivery Devices Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Nasal Delivery Devices Market – Global Analysis

7. Nasal Delivery Devices Market Analysis – By Drug Type

8. Nasal Delivery Devices Market Analysis – By Delivery Technologies

9. Nasal Delivery Devices Market Analysis – By End -User

10. Nasal Delivery Devices Market – Geographic Analysis

