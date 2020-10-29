Intelligent Emergency Response System Market (Trending PDF) | In-depth Research Analysis By The Insight Partners

Fast adoption of technological advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT) in the developed countries as well as urban regions is propelling the global market for intelligent emergency response system. Moreover, governments and other responsible authorities are also encouraging the installation of these systems, concerning about the large crowd and high risk factors involved. Threat of terrorism and homeland security is another major concern of the governments driving the market growth. Fast adoption of these systems has been noticed in highly crowded places such as stadiums, shopping malls and auditoriums due to serious threat of terrorism and thus, need for security is mandatory in such places. Also, upsurge in mining industries, awareness about significance of security, hazardous industries, up-gradation of architecture with up-to-date emergency systems are other factors propelling the demand for the global intelligent emergency response market. However, scarceness of interoperability amongst products and absence or lack of awareness regarding technical features restraining the growth of the market.

The List of Companies

Cooper Industries PLC, Honeywell, Inc., Safeguard Communications UK LTD, Pageone, ATI Systems (Acoustic Technology, Inc.), Siemens Ag, Everbridge Inc., Criticall Ltd., Mircom Technologies Ltd, Spectrarep, Llc., Vocal Technologies, United Technologies Corporation, Phoenix It Group, Hiplink Software, F 24 Ag, Digital Acoustics, Criticall Ltd.

