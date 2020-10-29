The power plant control system is essential for power plants in the modern era of automation. These control systems control electrical auxiliaries, synchronization, excitation, and grid connection, among others. Shifting focus on alternative energy programs in regions such as Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific create a positive outlook for the power plant control system market during the forecast period. Besides, increasing investments in the renewable energy sector and automation of power plants is further likely to augment the growth of the power plant control system.

ABB Ltd.,Emerson Electric Co.,General Electric Company,IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd.,Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.,Rockwell Automation, Inc.,Schneider Electric SE,Siemens AG,Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation,Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The power plant control system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of industry 4.0 and the rise in alternative energy programs. Also, government initiatives towards the adoption of industrial automation are further likely to fuel the demand. However, limited re-investments and high capital investments may impede the growth of the power plant control system market during the forecast period. On the other hand, IIoT and real-time decision making are likely to offer significant growth prospects for the power plant control system market in the coming years.

The global power plant control system market is segmented on the basis of component, plant type, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the plant type, the market is segmented as hydroelectric, coal, natural gas, oil, and others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as generator excitation & electrical control, boiler & auxiliaries control, turbine & auxiliaries control, and others.

