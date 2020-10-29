Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Thursday Night Football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. Falcons vs Panthers live stream: how to watch NFL Thursday Night Football anywhere. The Atlanta Falcons will meet the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football this week from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Falcons are looking for their second road win after coming off a one-point loss to the Detroit Lions last week. Atlanta is much better than their 1-6 start and has two of the top receivers in the game with Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones.

The Panthers are coming into this game with a 3-3 record with Teddy Bridgewater under center. In their last game against the Saints, they covered the spread and came within three points of a strong Saints team.

Can Matt Ryan get their sixth win in the last eight games on the road in Carolina? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the game live.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

When: Thursday, October 29

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX/NFL Network (4K), FOX Deportes

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

The Panthers and Falcons renew their rivalry for a second time this month, but today’s Thursday Night Football clash has a very different look to their first encounter – former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and GM Thomas Dimitroff both being fired hours after Carolina ran out 23-16 winners in the week 5 game between the two. Can the Dirty Birds extract revenge tonight? Follow our guide as we explain where to find a Falcons vs Panthers live stream and watch the NFL online wherever you are.

Falcons vs Panthers live stream

The Falcons vs Panthers game kicks off at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT (12.20am GMT) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Full Thursday Night Football live streaming and TV channel details are below – and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with the aid of a good VPN.

New Falcons head coach Raheem Morris got his tenure off to the perfect start, with Atlanta enjoying their first win of the 2020/21 season in week 6 – a 40-23 spanking of the Minnesota Vikings.

But they took a step back last week, suffering an agonizing one-point defeat at the hands of Detroit last Sunday after star running back Todd Gurley scored an accidental touchdown when he was meant to simply run down the clock. The rest is history, and Atlanta are still at the bottom of the NFC South standings with a dismal 1-6 record.

Gurley’s stumble was a glorious metaphor for the Falcons season, one in which they’ve given up several 4th quarter leads, seemingly finding new and ingenious ways to lose every week. Carolina have a chance to inflict yet more misery on their I-85 rivals, but the streaky Panthers (3-4) have problems of their own and have lost their last two games.

It means both franchises are desperate for a W and should make for a fiercely contested night of gridiron action, so read on as we explain how to watch the Falcons vs Panthers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are for today’s Thursday Night Football game.

Prediction: The Falcons are way better than their 1-6 record and it’s tough to bet against them with Ridley, Jones, and Gurley in their lineup. I’m rolling with the Falcons tonight, was hoping to get it at +3 but the line looks to be 1.5 now.