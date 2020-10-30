Chemical Detection Technology Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2026: PMR Exclusive Research

Chemical detection technology is used to detect chemical agents (CA), toxic industrial chemicals (TIC), and toxic industrial materials (TIM). Chemical detection technologies plays a vital important role in the monitoring of chemical plants and industries. Incidents from the past like Bhopal gas tragedy have triggered the alarm in the chemical industry to use top quality and reliable chemical detection technology. Furthermore, a rise in threat from terrorist organizations across the world is forcing countries to implant chemical detection technology at critical infrastructure facilities such as airports, nuclear power plants, and water distribution facilities, etc.

Many of the commercially available CA and TIC detectors utilize technologies that are adapted from classical analytical chemistry techniques. These technologies are ion mobility spectroscopy (IMS), raman spectroscopy, infra-red spectroscopy, colorimetric analysis, flame photometry, surface acoustic wave, photo ionization and flame ionization.

Global Chemical Detection Technology Market Dynamics:

Global chemical detection technology market is driven by defense sector of various countries in the world. IMS technology is widely used in the military and civilian agencies for detection of illicit drugs, explosives and TICs. Increase in number of people travelling worldwide and security concerns at the airports are driving growth of the global chemical detection technology market. Worldwide forensic labs are using infra-red spectroscopy for forensic analysis such as in identifying polymer degradation. Infra-red spectroscopy can be used to detect the alcohol content in the blood.

A recent trend of chemical detection equipment becoming portable is expected to fuel the global chemical detection market growth. Additionally, there is an increasing reliability on chemical detection equipment by end-users owing to the reduced number of false alarm. Raman spectroscopy is very efficient and non-destructive technology to investigate the authenticity of arts (paintings), which is expected to drive the global chemical detection technology market. Growth in health care and medical sector is also poised to positively influence the global market for chemical detection technology.

Cost of the chemical detection equipment is very high along with high operating cost, hindering the growth of the global chemical detection technology market to some extent.

Global Chemical Detection Technology Market Segmentation:

Global chemical detection technology market can be segmented on the basis of end-use sector such as defense sector, civil sector, and commercial sector. Global chemical detection technology market for defense sector can be further sub-segmented on the basis of application such as anti-terrorism, first responder market, firefighting control, real time monitoring of toxic and hazardous industrial chemicals in the environment, chemical disaster management and detecting air-borne chemical threats.

Global chemical detection technology market can also be segmented on the basis type into portable and non-portable equipment. Global chemical detection technology market can be segmented on the basis of geography in to North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Chemical Detection Technology Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, global chemical detection technology market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is the biggest market for chemical detection technology. The U.S. is the leader in research and development of chemical detection technology. Countries affected by the terrorism such as India, France, the U.K. are next big market for the chemical detection technology.

Global Chemical Detection Technology Market: Key players

Following are the major key player identified in the value chain of global chemical detection technology market: –

S. E. International, Inc.,

S2 Threat Detection Technologies,

Romtech,

ChemImage Corp.,

Bruker Detection Corporation,

Implant Sciences Corporation, etc.

Major players are turning focus toward strategic alliances and collaboration along with product innovation to increase their market share in the global chemical detection technology market.