Night Vision Goggles Market – Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2025: PMR Exclusive Research

Night Vision Goggles Market: Overview

Human eyes can see visible lights that are a part of the electromagnetic spectrum. Electromagnetic spectrum also comprises infrared and ultraviolet light rays that cannot be seen by naked eyes. Image enhancement and thermal imaging are the two types of technologies which help to see objects in the dark. Night vision goggles amplify the available light using image enhancement technology along with infrared light technology. Night vision goggles enable night fighters and soldiers to see, maneuver and shoot during night or at a time of reduced visibility. The night vision goggles industry has evolved through three generations, namely generation I, II, and III. Out of these three, generation I has become completely obsolete in the US market.

Image intensifying devices are generally based upon amplification and thus, amplify available light by 2,000 to 5,000 times. With the advancements made in technology from 1950s to the present time, the scenario has changed completely. High military demands in U.S., Iraq, and Afghanistan has led to the growth of the night vision goggles market over the past few years. The distance at which the human-sized figure can be clearly recognized depends upon the image intensifier and magnifying power of the lens used. Night vision goggles are equipped with the automatic breakaway mechanism that separate them from the helmet when the force exceeds 11g to avoid any accidents during the war.

Night Vision Goggles Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Small size and light weight are the primary factors responsible for driving the growth of global night vision goggles market. Furthermore, low cost of goggles and low power requirements are the other two factors driving the growth of global night vision goggles market. Moreover, night vision goggles offer maximum viewing range, which can be from 100 feet to 400 feet. This range is ideal for the combat missions conducted by soldiers and this is yet another driving factor fueling the growth of global night vision goggles market.

Restraints:

The normal field of view may cut down from 190 degrees to 40 degrees, creating a narrow field of view. This is a restraining factor hindering the growth of global night vision goggles market. Apart from this, night vision goggles cannot provide the same level of sharpness as witnessed by naked eye during day time and that one is accustomed to. Moreover, one of the other restraining factors hampering the growth of global night vision goggles market is that the sharpness decreases as the distance increases. This makes the objects to appear unclear and vague, leading to accidents during the war.

Night Vision Goggles Market: Segmentation

Global night vision goggles market can be segmented on the basis of application, range and technology. Based on application, the global night vision goggles market can be segmented into security, hunting, military and others. According to technology, global night vision market can be segmented into image enhancement and thermal imaging. According to the range, global night vision goggles market can be segmented into spectral range and intensity range.

Night Vision Goggles Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global night vision goggles market are as follows:

PYSER-SGI LIMITED.

Optix LTD.

ATN Corporation

Nivisys, LLC

Tata Advanced Systems Limited

Newcon Optik

General Starlight Co, Inc.

Starlight NV Ltd

Dipol Ltd.

Harris Corporation