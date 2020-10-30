Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Market Value Projected to Expand by 2024

Cancer is one of the most fatal and chronic disorders in which, there is development of tumors due to uncontrolled growth of cells of particular part of the body. Cancer is highly hazardous disease in which the mortality rate is extremely high due to highly invasive nature and prolonged duration of disease.

Anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC) is the most lethal type of thyroid cancer. In this disease, the tissues of thyroid start growing in an aggressive and uncontrollable manner. This growth is usually malignant and rapidly invades surrounding tissues, such as trachea and epiglottis. The prognosis of thyroid cancer is highly difficult and the rate is less than 5% of the total number of incidences. However, some of the symptoms shown by ATC in the metastasis stage include chronic cough with blood, loud breathing, changes in voice and others. The diagnosis of the disease is carried out by using some imaging studies, such as CT scan, MRI, and PET scanning. Needle aspiration biopsy test is also used for diagnosis and confirmation of the disease.

The market of anaplastic thyroid cancer is segmented on the basis of pipeline products, such as MLN0128 (phase 2), crolibulin (phase 1), CS7017 (phase 1), paclitaxel and pazopanib HCl (phase 2), CA4P (phase 2), bevacizumab (phase 2), sorafenib (phase 2), lapatinib ditosylate and dabrafenib (phase 1), everolimus (phase 2), cabozantinib (phase 2) and many others. Further, the market is also segmented on the basis of types of treatments available, such as radiation therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery and surgical treatments. In radiation therapy, high energy X-rays or gamma-rays are used to destroy the tumor. Chemotherapy is pharmacological treatment by using anti-cancer drugs either orally or parenterally. Major drugs include strontium-89 chloride, methotrexate, denosumab, doxorubicin and many others. Cryosurgery is also sometimes used to treat anaplastic thyroid cancer; however its usage rate is negligible. Tracheotomy and the complete thyroidectomy are the major surgeries used to treat ATC. Although various treatment alternatives are available in the market, mortality rate of the disease is very high, mainly due to poor prognosis. In addition, the market is segmented on the basis of geography, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is the most dominating market in the world, owing to steadily growing incidences of anaplastic thyroid cancer and rising focus towards R&D for ATC treatments. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific and RoW regions are the most promising markets in the upcoming period, owing to rise in awareness of thyroid cancer, its chronic impacts and its treatments and rapid development in medical infrastructure.

The market of anaplastic thyroid cancer is expected to witness steady growth rate during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. This growth is anticipated to drive by various factors, such as R&D practices running across the globe, rising awareness amongst the population for thyroid cancer, increasing medical infrastructure and technological advancements. Owing to R&D practices, a number of drugs and formulations are under pipeline studies and are expected to enter in the market during the forecast period. The major pipeline drugs are bevacizumab, sorafenib, everolimus, cabozantinib and others. However, low prevalence of the disease is the major hurdle in the market growth, followed by high cost of R&D, diagnosis and treatment. According to the statistics provided by the U.S. National Library of Medicine and the National Institute of Health, anaplastic thyroid cancer accounts for approximately 1% of the all thyroid cancer cases, which is very less compared to other types of cancer. Hence, this very low prevalence is the major hurdle in the market growth.

The major players operating in this market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, OXiGENE, Inc., Daichi Sankyo Company Limited, Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Exelixis, Inc. amongst others.

