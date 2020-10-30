Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2024

Numerous techniques are utilized by health care professionals to assist pregnant women during labor. Vacuum-assisted delivery of fetus is one of the popular techniques of vaginal delivery being adopted by gynecologists as well as patients across the globe. The vacuum-assisted delivery is preferred in cases of rupturing of uterine membranes, prolonged second stage of labor, and other complications associated with the final term of pregnancy. If the vacuum cup is properly placed and the vacuum (traction) is exerted in line with the pelvic axis, incorrect position of the head of the fetus can be corrected. In order to reduce the risk of neonatal morbidity, proper placement of cups over the specific flexion point is essential to maintain the vacuum integrity.

Attempts being made to reduce the uterine extension during delivery and the complications associated with it in critical cases is a major factor expected to drive the market for vacuum-assisted fetal delivery systems during the forecast period. However, post-delivery maternal complications such as anal sphincter injury, hemorrhage, uterine atony, and anemia and reducing preference for vaginal birth by mothers are factors likely to restrain the market for vacuum-assisted fetal delivery systems between 2017 and 2025.

Request a PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35999

The global vacuum-assisted fetal delivery systems market has been segmented based on product and end-user. In terms of product, the market has been further segmented based on cup shape, cup material, and cup type. Based on cup shape, the market has been divided into mushroom–shaped cups, bell–shaped cups, and others. The bell-shaped cups segment dominated the market in 2016, in terms of revenue. The segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, which is attributable to the flexible stem of bell-shaped cups enabling the placement of the cup over the flexion point, irrespective of the position of the fetal head. Based on cup material, the market has been classified into silicon and stainless steel. The silicon segment is estimated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, owing to strong support offered by silicon cups in case of caesarean delivery and their ability to attach to the fetal scalp gently. Based on cup type, the market has been segregated into disposable cups and reusable cups. The disposable cups segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2016, owing to reduced rates of cross contamination during the fetal delivery procedure, and growing preference of healthcare providers for disposable cups.

Based on end-user, the global vacuum-assisted fetal delivery systems market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for a leading market share in terms of revenue in 2016, which is attributable to the rapidly increasing number of birth rate across the globe and availability of trained and well-qualified health care professionals in hospitals worldwide.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=35999

Geographically, the global vacuum-assisted fetal delivery systems market has been segmented into five major regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the maximum market share in 2016, due to strategic presence of key players in the U.S. and Canada and rising demand from mothers for safe delivery without post-delivery complications. Europe is considered the second most prominent market for vacuum-assisted fetal delivery systems. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to register the maximum CAGR from 2017 to 2025, which is attributable to the introduction of suction cups with a novel design that allows safe attachment of the cup to the fetal scalp and easy handling offered by suction cups during critical positioning of the fetal head.

Pre-Book Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=35999<ype=S

Prominent players operating in the global Vacuum-assisted Fetal Delivery Systems Market are CooperSurgical, Inc., Clinical Innovations, LLC, Medela Healthcare, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Benetec Medical Systems, and Medisil Engineers.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Read More Reports: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unhealthy-lifestyle-choices-and-disturbed-work-life-balance-to-lead-increased-sales-of-antihypertensive-drugs-market-valuation-to-rise-up-to-us33-9-bn-by-2027–finds-tmr-301021392.html