Content Moderation Solutions Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Content Moderation Solutions Market in Brief

The global content moderation solutions market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 10% between 2019 and 2027. The global content moderation solutions market is projected to be driven by the increasing spending on digital advertising. Marketing leaders are spending more on their websites, digital commerce, and digital advertising.

Not only large enterprises, even small and medium enterprises are shifting from traditional advertising to digital advertising. This is expected to boost the content moderation solutions market in the near future.

The global content moderation solutions market is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 11,800 Mn by 2027 from the projected value of nearly US$ 5,400 Mn in 2019.

The content moderation solutions market in North America holds a prominent share of the global content moderation solutions market, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, followed by the content moderation solutions market in Europe.

The content moderation solutions market in North America remains the leading regional market in the global content moderation solutions market, with revenue estimated to reach nearly US$ 1,900 Mn in 2019.

The content moderation solutions markets in the Middle East & Africa and South America are expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global content moderation solutions market during the forecast period. This is attributable to increasing digitization initiatives by governments across the region, which has hastened infrastructure development, leading to a rise in smartphone as well as Internet users in the region. This is leading to the creation of more and more digital content, which would eventually boost the content moderation solutions market.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=64736

Content Moderation Solutions Market – Definition

The content moderation solutions market report provides analysis of the global content moderation solutions market for the period 2019–2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year, and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period.

The study on the content moderation solutions market would help clients in understanding the adoption analysis of content moderation solutions among different sizes of enterprises for different content moderation needs, including text moderation, comment moderation, and video moderation.

Content moderation is the process of evaluating text, images, videos, profiles, and other content uploaded by users, to ensure that it does not violate legal, safety, cultural, or community standards. It is the practice of monitoring and applying a pre-determined set of rules and guidelines to user-generated content in order to determine if the communication (a post, in particular) is acceptable or not.

North America Content Moderation Solutions Market – Snapshot

North America is seen as the growth hub for new technology-driven enterprise business models, due to its start-up ecosystem and quick adoption of technology solutions by enterprises in the region. For this very reason, North America is expected to witness the highest opportunity addition for the content moderation solutions market, globally, with Asia Pacific being the next closest region in the global content moderation solutions market.

Market Dynamics – Content Moderation Solutions Market

Key Growth Drivers of the Content Moderation Solutions Market

Increasing spending on digital video advertising – Total video ad spending of companies is increasing with each passing year. Companies are planning to spend more than half of their advertising budgets on video ads. The more the volume of advertisements, the more the requirement of content moderation solutions to moderate the content that is intended to be delivered on a public platform. Consequently, this is driving the growth of the content moderation solutions market, globally.

– Total video ad spending of companies is increasing with each passing year. Companies are planning to spend more than half of their advertising budgets on video ads. The more the volume of advertisements, the more the requirement of content moderation solutions to moderate the content that is intended to be delivered on a public platform. Consequently, this is driving the growth of the content moderation solutions market, globally. Increased Internet accessibility and growing penetration of smartphones – Developing countries are receiving government support for the development of electronic infrastructure, which includes Internet connectivity. Consequently, any individual can create content and upload the same with a single click and to make it accessible to all. This is propelling the growth of the content moderation solutions market across the world.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report

Key Challenges Faced by Players in the Content Moderation Solutions Market

The government bodies of several nations have enacted numerous regulations regarding content moderation, and have established different standards for banned or adult content. This is a major restraint to the content moderation solutions market.

Reluctance to work as a content moderator is expected to have a high impact on the global content moderation solutions market, due to the fact that, even after automating the content moderation process, human intervention is required to update the vast content that needs to be moderated by the solution, as soon as a flag has been raised. Also, a lot of content is too graphic and not many people can bear to view such content in order to moderate it.

Content Moderation Solutions Market – Competitive Landscape

In 2016, Besedo launched Implio, an all-in-one content moderation tool for automated and manual moderation.

In 2016, Besedo and ioSquare merged with an aim to combine expert human moderation with AI technology.

In 2017, Open Access BPO opened its fourth campus in Xiamen, China.

In 2018, Clarifai, Inc. entered into a partnership with RichRelevance. As per this partnership, Clarifai’s visual AI model would be combined with RichRelevance’s Xen AI model to offer a complete, full-spectrum suite of AI personalization strategies.

You May Also Like PRNewswire on Luxury Folding Carton Market