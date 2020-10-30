Neobanking Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2026 | Atom, Simple, MyBank, Monzo, Webank and more



Neobanking Market report includes a survey, which explains value chain structure, industrial outlook, regional analysis, applications, market size, share, and forecast. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak influencing the growth of the market globally. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the research report. The Neobanking market provides an overall analysis of the market based on types, applications, regional analysis, and for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

The reports also include investment opportunities and probable threats in the market based on an intelligent analysis. This report focuses on the Neobanking Market trends, future forecasts, growth opportunities, key end-user industries, and market-leading players. The objectives of the study are to present the key developments of the market across the globe. The report presents a 360-degree overview and SWOT analysis of the competitive landscape of the industries.

Top Leading players of Neobanking Market Covered In The Report:

• Atom

• Simple

• MyBank

• Monzo

• Webank

• Tandem

• Fidor Bank

• Deutsche

• Agricultural Bank of China



Key Market Segmentation of Neobanking:

Fintech startups have over 15 million customers, especially in the banking sector, out of which neobanks acquire about half of the customers. Neobanking market has registered a CAGR of 50.6% during the period 2017 to 2020. In 2018, the neobank market accounted for about $18,604 million and $39,928 in 2020 which is expected to see a growth of $3,94,648 million by 2030. The neobanking market is globally driven by features like simplicity, speed, cost-effectiveness, and improved functionality offered to the customers. The wide varieties of products accessible are unlimited, which is most likely to increase the market development over the forecasted period.

• Green energy market segments: –

• By type:

o Neo banks

o Challenger banks

• By Application type:

o Personal sector

o Enterprise sector

• Neobanking Market Dynamics

• Neobanking Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

Key geographies mentioned in this report include:

North America (U.S and Canada and the rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

Factors such as industry value chain, key consumption trends, recent patterns of customer behaviors, overall spending capacity analysis, market expansion rate, etc. The report also incorporates premium quality data figures associated with financial figures of the industry including market size (in USD), expected market size growth (in percentage), sales data, revenue figures and more. This might enable readers to reach quicker decisions with data and insights at hand.

