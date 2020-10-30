Liquid Dispensing Pump, Air Mist Spray, and Trigger Spray Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2020-2030

Clean Aerosol Technology Boosts Product Launches for Sanitizers amidst COVID-19 Crisis

The clean aerosol technology is being used to launch new sanitizer products. Starco Brands Inc.- a specialist in home decor, health, and fitness products, has announced the launch of its hand sanitizer product line, Breathe, which is made with the much talked about the clean aerosol technology. This technology is being highly publicized in the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market due to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) threat. Since individuals have become aware about the harmful effects of different aerosols, sanitizer manufacturers are adopting the clean air dispensing technology involving compressed air, which is used as the propellant against COVID-19 particles.

An unprecedented demand for sanitizers has compelled manufacturers in the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market to expand their product portfolio. The continuous spray technology relied on air consisting of nitrogen to propel COVID-19 particles.

Manufacturers Adapt Packaging of Beauty Products According to Changing Needs

Liquid dispensing pumps are adapting to changing needs in the personal care and beauty industry. However, adapting to new packaging styles can be potentially challenging and a cost-intensive procedure for emerging players in the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market. This explains the moderate CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. As such, the market is fairly fragmented, which indicates that emerging market players are giving a stiff competition to established market players.

From thin liquids to viscous creams, liquid dispensing pumps are being used in routine packaging applications in the beauty segment. Aptar Beauty + Home – a cosmetic products manufacturer in Hyderabad, India, reports that sustainability and e-Commerce-friendly packaging are the two mega trends that will dominate the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market.

Growing Auto Care Sector Bolsters Design Improvements in Air Mist Spray Bottles

Non-aerosol solutions are gaining increased popularity as alternatives to conventional trigger and aerosol sprayers. The U.K.-based plastic fabrication company in Newtown, Wales, is gaining increased recognition in the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market for its Flairosol mist spray atomizer made with the non-aerosol technique. Manufacturers are using polypropylene and PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) materials to innovate in air mist spray bottles. Prolonged and high-quality fine mist sprays are highly preferred by individuals using beauty and personal care products.

Companies manufacturing beauty, tanning, and moisturizing products are opting for non-aerosol air mist spray bottles that qualify to function with 360 Degree operation. Manufacturers in the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market are exploring incremental opportunities in pet care, auto care, and air fragrance applications to broaden their revenue streams.

Tailored Services to Cleaning Product Companies Help Increase Sales of Units

Companies in the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market are increasing their production capacities to accommodate complete solutions for spray-applied products. Specialists in trigger spray head and dispenser pumps are offering a comprehensive range of plastic bottles, caps, and closures that are being used in medical and hair care products. Manufacturers are increasing the availability of mist sprayer pumps and finger sprayer pumps that are gaining popularity in perfumes small-scale liquid cleaning products.

Fine mist sprayers and atomizer sprayers are an effective small-scale alternative to traditional trigger sprayers. In order to increase the uptake of units, companies in the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market are sharing samples with manufacturers in the air fragrance and cleaning products sector. Companies are making design improvements in quiet trigger spray heads and spray flasks used in pet care applications.

Mini Spray Bottles Accommodate Multi-purpose Uses of Individuals

In order to minimize the environmental footprint, companies in the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market are using reusable plastics to innovate in dispensing solutions. For instance, Raepak -a U.K.-based recyclable plastic packaging supplier has introduced new dispensing solutions by investing in research to transform recyclable plastic into mini spray bottles.

Small packaging of perfumes, face lotions, and anti-bacterial sprays has led to the introduction of pen-like bottles can be clipped over handbags, rucksacks, and trousers. Thus, compact size of liquid dispensing pumps, air mist sprays, and trigger sprays is playing a key role for product buyers. Classic and multi-use functions of mini spray bottles in feet spray products, hand creams, and insect repellents are bolstering growth for the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market.

Customizable Trigger Pumps Meet Specific Requirements of End Users in Pharmaceutical Sector

Build-your-own trigger pumps are being used in the packaging of facial mists, cleaning liquids, and disinfectant liquids. Manufacturers in the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market are increasing their production capacities to develop customizable trigger pumps with interchangeable parts. Innovative trigger designs and nozzle functions are bolstering the credibility credentials of manufacturers.

Liquid dispensing pumps, air mist sprays, and trigger spray manufacturers are also focusing on improving the aesthetics of containers. Hence, they are introducing metallized solutions that help to boost the uptake of dispensing units. Companies are adopting color match packaging strategies to make the final product look enticing. Fully-metallized lotion pumps are in high demand among individuals. As such, premium finish is being highly preferred by manufacturers in the beauty and personal care industry. Stylish and sophisticated designs in dispensing solutions are generating value-grab opportunities for manufacturers.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Dispenser pump bottle floor stands are in high demand at retail stores and super markets amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, since they allow touch-free dispensing of sanitizers by eliminating the need for personnel. The liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market is projected to surpass a value of US$ 13.4 Bb by 2030, where Asia Pacific dictates the highest revenue among all the regions in the market. However, manufacturers are challenged with the growing ecological footprint of plastics. Hence, companies should adopt sustainable production practices such as using recyclable plastic to innovate in dispensing solutions. Metallized and sophisticated designs in lotion bottles are gaining increased visibility in online and traditional retail outlets.

Liquid Dispensing Pump, Air Mist Spray, and Trigger Spray Market: Overview

According to a latest market report published by Transparency Market Research on the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market for the period 2020–2030 (wherein 2020 to 2030 is the forecast period and 2019 is the base year), expansion of the consumer goods sector across the globe is expected to drive the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market

Globally, revenue generated by the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market stood at US$ 7.9 Bn in 2019, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% in terms of value during the forecast period

Growing Innovative Packaging Usage in Commercial & Industrial Sectors across the Globe: Key Driver of Global Market

Globalization has led to an increase in the number of companies, industries, and commercial spaces. Rapid industrialization and urbanization has resulted in stimulating various economies around the world, which has led to the growth of the commercial sector. Liquid dispensing pumps, air mist sprays, and trigger sprays are widely used in industrial and commercial areas, owing to their rising application in practices of sanitization and disinfecting. Implementation of stringent laws to maintain standard hygienic practices such as continuous washing of hands, sanitizing areas, and overall cleaning is also influencing users to opt for liquid dispensing pumps, air mist sprays, and trigger sprays, which is likely to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Development of cost effective pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food & beverages, and cleansing & disinfectant products in the form of liquid dispensing pumps, air mist sprays, and trigger sprays is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. In recent years, liquid dispensing pumps, air mist sprays, and trigger sprays for packaging are used for various packaging types such as bottles, jars, and containers. In addition, these are used for dispensing liquid items in desired dosages. Furthermore, liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray for packaging is an important and widely used dispensing system for liquid soaps, deodorants, shampoos & conditioners, body lotions, sanitizing sprays, hand care lotions, etc. Consumers are switching to innovative packaging of dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray in all forms of consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage products, which is likely to drive the market.

Increasing Usage of Sanitizers and Disinfectants to Create Better Opportunities for Liquid Dispensing Pump, Air Mist Spray, and Trigger Spray Market

In 2020, increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the globe has emerged as an opportunity for manufacturers to invest in liquid dispensing pumps, air mist sprays, and trigger sprays, owing to its rising demand in the industrial, commercial, and household sectors for hand cleaning, disinfecting, and body sanitization. Continuous awareness and recommendation of healthcare organizations to use sanitizers, disinfectant lotions, and liquids to prevent the risk of COVID-19 is seen as an opportunity for the growth of the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market. In addition, end users are becoming familiar with innovative designs of liquid dispensing pumps, air mist sprays, and trigger sprays, and this also is an opportunity for manufacturer to invest in research & development.

Increasing Popularity of Innovative Packaging Design: Key Trend of Global Market

Liquid dispensing pumps, air mist sprays, and trigger sprays are opted by users in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and liquid dispenser pumps are products, which are popular in commercial and residential segments. Consumers are inclined toward innovative designs and patterns of dispensing pumps though a wide range of e-Commerce channels. Changing lifestyle, and consumer usage of liquid sanitizers and soap solutions to maintain regular hygiene in homes, replacing traditional methods are likely to drive the usage of liquid dispensing pumps, air mist sprays, and trigger sprays during the forecast period.

In recent years, manufacturers of consumer goods, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages are opting for innovative dispensing solutions, as it is easy to use and helps users to obtain specific dosage. The growing demand for liquid dispensing pumps, air mist sprays, and trigger sprays across the globe and need for environment-friendly products is boosting new product innovation in the global market. Companies are heavily investing in R&D for the dispensing system technology. Many companies are focusing on expanding their geographic presence, technological advancement, and mergers & acquisitions in order to ensure high product visibility, consumer recall, and to enlarge their consumer base & increase market share of the global liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market. Manufacturers are catering to consumer needs and manufacturing smart products, and also trying to improve product design with different materials in a wide range of dimensions, finishes, spray angles, and outputs as per the requirement of consumers and professional needs.

Economic Slowdown to Hamper Growth of Liquid Dispensing Pump, Air Mist Spray, and Trigger Spray Market

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has resulted in economic slowdown of almost all countries. The spread of coronavirus has led to lockdown in many countries, thus affecting consumer spending power. The lockdown has resulted in shutdown of restaurants, offices, factories, production plants, gyms, construction activities, and other social places, which has resulted in economic slowdown. The drop in production activities across various industries is expected to restrain the global liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market.

Another factor that might act as a restraint to the market is the ability of reusing liquid dispensers, trigger sprays, and lotion pumps. In addition, growing geo political tensions, which affects the supply chain cycle and increases trade barriers, falling business confidence, stock market volatility, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about the future are likely to be market restraints during the forecast period.

Liquid Dispensing Pump, Air Mist Spray, and Trigger Spray Market: Competition Landscape

Detailed profiles of manufacturers of liquid dispensing pumps, air mist sprays, and trigger sprays have been provided in the report to evaluate their financials, key product offerings, recent developments, and strategies

Key players operating in the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market include – TriMas Corporation Guala Group Knida Company Limited Yuyao Shunlong Sprayer & Tech. Co., Ltd. Taixing K.K. Plastic Co., Ltd.



Liquid Dispensing Pump, Air Mist Spray, and Trigger Spray Market: Key Developments

Prominent service providers in the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market are investing in innovative products to fulfill the needs of end users. Manufacturers are also planning to expand their product range and presence in various geographies through mergers & acquisitions, and tie-ups with local providers.

Some other key developments in the liquid dispensing pump, air mist spray, and trigger spray market are highlighted below: In August, 2020 , Tri-Seal, which operates under Tekni-Plex India Pvt. Ltd., has invested US$ 1 Mn in a new closure liner manufacturing facility of about 8,000 sq. meter in Greater Noida, India. This signifies that the company is planning to expand its business by enhancing its manufacturing facilities. In June 2020 , Silgan Holdings Inc. announced the acquisition of the dispensing business of the Albéa Group for US$ 900 Mn . The Albéa Group is a leading global supplier of highly engineered pumps, sprayers, and foam dispensing solutions to major branded consumer goods product companies primarily in the beauty and personal care segment. It operates a global network of 10 plants across North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. This business generated sales of ~ US$ 395 Mn in 2019.



