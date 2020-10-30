Glycinates Market Overview, Cost Structure, Analysis, Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

Glycinates Market: Overview

Glycinates are also known as glycine chelates is highly available, electrically uncharged, and stable trace element compounds. Glycinates is a fine granulate, dust free compound which is easily soluble with water. It is an odourless compound. Glycinates have foaming properties and excellent compatibility with skin. The glycinates has an accurate composition, this in turns rise the demand among consumers due to its several health benefits, and effectiveness.

Glycinates Market: Key Segments

The global glycinates market can be segmented based on type, form, application, and region. In terms of type, the market can be divided into magnesium glycinate, zinc glycinate, calcium glycinate, copper glycinate, manganese glycinate, and sodium glycinate. The magnesium glycinates segment accounted for a major share of the segment in 2017 due to delivering body detoxification process. Additionally, it plays a vital role in increasing the bio-absorbability and extensively employed in dietary supplements. Based on form, the market can be bifurcated into dry and liquid. The dry segment holds a dominant share of the glycinates market, as it is extensively employed in food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care applications. Furthermore, dry glycinates are the cost-effective. This, in turn, boosts the demand for dry slycinates. Based on application, the glycinates market can be classified into pharmaceuticals/nutraceuticals, food additives, feed additives, and personal care products. The feed additives segment accounted for the leading share of the market, as these are extensively used in animal feed products.

Glycinates Market: Trends & Developments

The increase in demand for glycinates from supplements & preventive health care sectors, and growth in personal care & feed industries are expected to be key factors fueling the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising awareness on customize nutrition techniques, and increase in mineral deficiency among people due to unbalanced lifestyle are factors propelling the market. However, high cost associated with R&D activities inhibit the glycinates market. Additionally, volatility in raw material prices also restrain the market. However, growth in demand for glycinates from emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil is anticipated to create opportunities in the market.

Glycinates Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global glycinates market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. High demand for glycinates from the feed production industry is anticipated to propel the market in North America. Europe and Asia Pacific are projected to hold considerable share of the global market.

Presence of key manufacturers such as BASF, Clariant, and Solvay who cater to the personal care industry is a key factor driving the glycinates market in Europe. Furthermore, high demand for glycinates from emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan drive the market in Asia Pacific. Rise in demand for animal products from these countries is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity in the market in Asia Pacific. Additionally, increase in demand for food additives in Asia Pacific boosts the demand for glycinates in the region. The market in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Glycinates Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global glycinates market include BASF, Solvay, Ajinomoto, Clariant, Albion Laboratories, Galaxy Surfactants, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Schaumann, Dunstan Nutrition, Aliphos, Chaitanya Chemicals, Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical co. ltd., and Provit.