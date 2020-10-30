 Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Industry Market Top Key Players – Nokia, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies,Intel, Microsoft, Worldwide Market Scope, SWOT Analysis, Size, Share, Significant Growth, and Analysis 2020 – 2027

Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Industry Market Trends and Overview

Decisive Markets Insights publishes report covering a detailed analysis and foresight of the Global Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Industry Market. The report covers the both the value and volume of the industry, which is anticipated to take an upsurge at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX.X% from 2020 to 2027. In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic the market is experiencing healthy growth and it is predicted to steadily rise during the same period. The various segments, which are covered under the report, are by product type, applications type and geographical regions. Different factors which influence the market such as political environment, cultural norms, infrastructure and technological advancements are extensively covered for a deeper understanding of the market trends and the opportunities for investment. Information about the key players in the market has been furnished along with to get an insight of the drivers, restrains and opportunities.

Market Bifurcation: Type, Application and Geography

Europe (Russia, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, France)

Rest of the World (RoW) (Argentina, Brazil, Africa, Turkey)

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, South Korea, Taiwan)

Major Key Companies Of the Market:

Nokia

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Intel

Microsoft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Schneider Electric

IBM

Altran Group (Aricent)

Accenture

Saguna Networks

Vasona Networks

ADLINK Technology

ZTE Corporation

Segmentation and Scope of the Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Industry Market

Market segments of the global market have been provided below to understand the bi-furcation of the market. The market segments help the reader to understand the market from all the aspects.

By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Education

Healthcare

Automotive

Surveillance

Others

By Geography

Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and RoW

An analysis of the market size and future growth 2018-2025

CAGR: 2018 to 2025, calculating 2020 as the base year

Business Profiles of Major Players in this segment

Demand and supply chain mapped to clearly evaluate the market

For an extensive methodologies data triangulation method is used, apart from primary and secondary research

Some of the Additional Indicators of the Report:

Value Chain Analysis

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

Key Pointers Covered in the Report

Insights, assessment, trend and prediction until 2027

Exclusive coverage: COVID -19 study of impacts

Market Size and Prediction between 2020 and 2027

Competitor Study of leading industry players

Market Studied from 3600 viewpoints

To arrive at an effective market situation, both demand and supply ends have been mapped.

