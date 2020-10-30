Pasteurized Eggs Market: Know Reasons Why Opportunity Knocks Again

Pasteurized Eggs are eggs that are pasteurized to reduce the risk of food poisoning from uncooked or less cooked foods. Pasteurized eggs are obtained by holding them at 140F for 75 minutes. Pasteurization is a high heat used to destroy bacteria to protect the food products such as milk, cheese, juices etc. Not all eggs are pasteurized, only liquid eggs are pasteurized. Pasteurized eggs can be stored in refrigeration for a long time without affecting the quality of the eggs. As pasteurization kills harmful bacteria from eggs, these eggs healthy and also protect consumers from various diseases.



Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are National Pasteurized Eggs Inc. (United States), Glaum EGG Ranch Company (United States), Wilcox Farms Company (United States), Hickmans Family Farms Company (United States), Willamette Egg Company (United States), Stiebrs Farms Company (United States).



How the Scope of the Study is defined:

Study by Type (Egg White, Egg Yolk, Whole Egg), Application (Noodles & Pasta, Dietary Supplements, Sauces, Mayonnaise & Dressing, Meat & Fish, Dairy Products, Desserts, Pet Food, Others), Method of Pasteurization (Heat without chemicals, Lactic acid-aluminum sulfate, Heat plus hydrogen peroxide, Heat plus vacuum, Hot room treatment of dried egg white, Irradiation)

Market Influencing Trends:

The trend of fitness is growing globally in youths

Growing application of pasteurized egg in the food industry as sausage, dressing, and other applications

Growth Drivers:

Increasing the demand for pasteurized eggs globally is due to its health benefits associated with it

The number of people turning vegans is rising worldwide

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

South & Central America (Argentina, Chile, and Brazil)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia)

