Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market expected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period

According to the report, the global biotherapeutics cell line development market was valued at ~US$ 100 Mn in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. Stable cell lines are widely used in various applications, including biologics production, drug screening, and gene functional studies. These cell lines developments have been gaining significance of late, as many blockbuster drugs include biologics. The process of developing stable cell lines often starts with transfecting selected host cells, typically CHO or HEK 293 cells, with desired plasmids. North America dominated the global biotherapeutics cell line development market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance by the end of 2030 in terms of revenue.

Rise in Demand for Biotherapeutics to Drive Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market

Blockbuster drugs that have been launched recently primarily contain biopharmaceutical ingredients. The biotherapeutics cell line development market has been expanding, owing to the rise in the demand for these biotherapeutics and biosimilar drugs. For instance, the U.S. FDA approved 12 biologics and 34 small molecules drugs in 2017, while the number increased to 17 biologics and 42 small-molecules new drug approvals in 2018. Increase in geriatric population and prevalence of diseases are key factors driving the global biotherapeutics cell line development market. Government initiatives to boost biotechnology & pharmaceutical sectors and development of advanced technologies to cater to the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies are some of the major factors boosting the global biotherapeutics cell line development market.

Single Cell Cloning to Dominate Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market

Based on process, the global biotherapeutics cell line development market has been bifurcated into transfection & selection and single cell cloning. The single cell cloning segment is expected to dominate the global biotherapeutics cell line development market during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for biotherapeutics, increase in adoption of instruments such as FACS & ClonePix, and higher throughput nature of this method. The single cell cloning segment has been further sub-segmented into manual LDC, FACs, ClonePix, and others.

Outsource CLD Option to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

In terms of CLD option, the global biotherapeutics cell line development market has been divided into in-house, outsource, Do-It-Yourself, and hybrid. The outsource segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2019 and is expected to be a highly promising segment during the forecast period. The increase in demand for outsourced products; cost saving; and rapid delivery of products are some of the major factors driving the outsource segment.

North America to Dominate Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market

Based on region, the global biotherapeutics cell line development market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a significant share of the global biotherapeutics cell line development market in 2019, owing to high funding in new biologic drugs, rise in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of various diseases in developed countries in the region, and growth in government funding for research and development activities. According to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, around US$ 52 Bn was invested in R&D in the pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. in 2016.

The biotherapeutics cell line development market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a faster CAGR than that in other regions, owing to considerable expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry and significant investment by global players to build manufacturing plants in the region.

Competition Landscape

The global biotherapeutics cell line development market is fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. Key players operating in the global biotherapeutics cell line development market include Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Danaher Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Probiogen AG, Solentim Ltd., Selexis SA, and Sysmex Corporation. Mergers, acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and new product & technology launches are some of the major strategies adopted by prominent companies operating in the global biotherapeutics cell line development market.

