The Avian Antisera market to witness explicit growth from 2019 and 2029

Avian diseases are caused by pathogenic viral antigens which are highly contagious and extremely widespread amongst birds. Mostly wild birds living in aquatic habitats are their primary natural hosts. However, domesticated birds such as poultry can also be infected. Most avian viruses cause only mild disease in poultry and are termed as low pathogenic viruses. Highly pathogenic viruses can also develop from certain low pathogenic viruses and can kill up to 90-100% of the flock. Diagnosis of such avian infection is of prime importance to determine the pathogenic antigens. Avian Antisera which are used to determine antigens are used for agglutination tests and work as an aid in the diagnosis of certain avian diseases. These tests incorporating avian antisera are used to determine bot qualitative and semi-quantitative tests. The avian antisera is used primarily as one of the screening procedure and cane be extremely useful when large numbers of antigens needs to be examined.

Avian viruses can sometimes also affect mammals and humans too, usually after close contact with infected poultry. These infections in humans are associated with mild respiratory disease and also cause mild to severe illness. Therefore, diagnosis using avian antisera has become a common lineage. For instance in Asia, the deadly avian H5N1 HPAI viruses have caused life-threatening infections, with 850 laboratory-confirmed cases since 1997, confirmed through avian antisera. The main driver of the avian antisera market is the rising incidence avian viral diseases developed due to respiratory secretions of birds, host species and other factors. These feces are associated with large number of viral components and the fecal oral route is thought to predominate in wild bird reservoirs. Routinely uncleansed avian reservoirs can lead to avian diseases

On the basis of Product types, the Avian Antisera market is segmented into:

Adenovirus Avian Antisera

Influenza Avian Antisera

Leukosis Avian Antisera

Nephritis Avian Antisera

Paramyxovirus Avian Antisera

Pneumovirus Avian Antisera

Reovirus Avian Antisera

Rotavirus Avian Antisera

On the basis of Route of Administration, the Avian Antisera market is segmented into:

Injectable Route

Oral Route

On the basis of Application, the Avian Antisera market is segmented into:

Neutralizing Activity

Immunodiffusion

Hemagglutination inhibition (HI)

Immunoblotting

On the basis of Product State, the Avian Antisera market is segmented into:

Liquid State

Lyophilized State

On the basis of End Users, the Avian Antisera market is segmented into:

Animal Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Globally, leading avian antisera manufacturers are interested developing and commercializing their avian antisera products for detecting certain febrile avian diseases. These are the most preferable methods where other methods seem to fail. Although other avian diagnose methods are available, still avian antisera method for diagnosis seem the most preferred choice amongst laboratory clinicians. The products are also highly reliable and cost effective. These avian antisera products and kits are can be used in agglutination tests and also in conjunction with Febrile Antigens for positive and negative controls.

North America avian antisera market including the U.S. and Canada collectively, will contribute largest market revenue globally. Launch of novel avian antisera pipeline products in the US will contribute to the rise of global avian antisera market. European market is anticipated to be the second largest market in global Avian Antisera market due to highly advanced healthcare facilities to treat various avian disease and related complications. East Asia with presence of the developed economies in the world and growing healthcare sectors will boost the product market for avian antisera. South Asia is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in avian antisera during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing awareness amongst the authorities of poultry farm authorities and other animal reservoirs. Besides, growing health care infrastructure is also the key to the avian market growth. Moreover, growing both demographically and economically, South and ASEAN countries are also expected contribute significantly to the Avian Antisera market in South Asia due to increase demand for poultry based food products. It is also anticipated that Middle East & Africa and Latin America will also show considerable growth for the avian antisera market in the forecasting period.

Some of the Key manufacturers operating in the global Avian Antisera market include Charles River, GD Animal Health, Jackson ImmunoResearch Inc, Abcam plc, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. These key manufacturers are using advanced research and development tools to develop pipeline products and regulatory approvals of such products could bring new treatment options for Avian Antisera drugs. This will exercise in global product expansion and offerings, strengthen their product line, and eventually gain strong market share.

