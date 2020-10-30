High Temperature Cable Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027 | Anixter International, Belden, HELUKABEL, Jiangsu Tongguang Electronic Wire & Cable

High temperature cables are the special types of cables that are developed to withstand harsh industrial temperature conditions. Such type of cables is coated with insulation materials such as silicone, fluoropolymers, glass fiber and ceramic-based, which increase cable’s insulation capacity to hold higher temperature. Based on the requirement and area of application, high temperature cables are designed developed for safe operation at temperatures of up to 1,250 ?C.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Anixter International Inc., Belden Inc., HELUKABEL GmbH, Jiangsu Tongguang Electronic Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd., Lapp Holding AG, Leoni AG, Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co. Ltd.

What is the Dynamics of High Temperature Cable Market?

Some of the major drivers boosting the growth of high temperature cable market are rising demand for high temperature cables from the aviation industry, improvements in railway infrastructure, and increasing global energy demand. Further, increase in HVDC installations is expected to boost significant growth opportunities for the high temperature cable market during forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of High Temperature Cable Market?

The “Global High Temperature Cable Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the high temperature cable industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of high temperature cable market with detailed market segmentation by temperature range, end-users, and geography. The global high temperature cable market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading high temperature cable market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global high temperature cable market is segmented on the basis of temperature range and end-users. Based on temperature range, the high temperature cable market is segmented as Up to 125 degree C, 126 to 150 degree C, 151 to 200 degree C, 201 to 250 degree C, 251 to 450 degree C, and 451 to 550 degree C. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented as electronics, energy and power, medical, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and others

What is the Regional Framework of High Temperature Cable Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global high temperature cable market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The high temperature cable market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

