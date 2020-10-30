How will Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market support in making better marketing decisions?

The rising demand for cloud-based business analytics software among small- & medium-sized enterprises due to its low cost and enhanced usability is the major factor driving the growth of the cloud-based business analytics software market. Further, the growing requirement of social media analytics owing to the rise in popularity of social media marketing is also boosting the growth of the cloud-based business analytics software market during the forecast period.

The continuous increase in investments by organizations in business intelligence as well as analytic tools owing to enhance service efficiencies and revenue growth are fueling the growth of the cloud-based business analytics software market. However, an insufficient volume of meaningful data among SME’s may hamper the cloud-based business analytics software market growth to a certain extent. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the numerous benefits of business analytics tool and cost-effective solution provided by the cloud-based deployment is expected to boom the growth of the cloud-based business analytics software market.

Key Players:

1. Fair Isaac Corporation

2. IBM Corporation

3. Infor

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. Oracle Corporation

6. QlikTech International AB

7. Salesforce.com Inc.

8. SAP SE

9. SAS Institute Inc.

10. Tableau Software, LLC

The global cloud-based business analytics software market is segmented on the basis deployment, application, end-user. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud. On the basis of application the market is segmented as customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, manufacturing, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cloud-based business analytics software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Cloud-based business analytics software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cloud-based business analytics software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cloud-based business analytics software market in these regions.