Virtual Training and Simulation Market 2022 by Component (Software and Hardware), End User (Defense and Security, Civil Aviation, Education and Entertainment)

Virtual training is a methodology in which a simulated virtual environment is created to test the capabilities of a trainee that can contribute to the learning process. It can be of two types: instructor-led training and non-instructor-supported training. Simulation is the imitation of the processes of a real-world operation or system over time. Furthermore, it is used to create a virtual training environment. Virtual training and simulation tools comprise hardware and software. Hardware components include headsets, combat tools, hand gloves, hearing aids, mannequins, gaming consoles, and others, while software components are programs or set of instructions that are used to perform the activities in the system.

The major manufacturers covered in Virtual Training and Simulation Market are:

CAE Inc.

L-3 Link Simulation & Training

Cubic Corporation

ON24, Inc.

QinetiQ Group plc

BAE Systems plc

Laerdal Medical Corporation

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

The DiSTI Corporation

ANSYS, Inc.

