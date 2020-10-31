Road Marking Equipment Market to Increase from End-use Industries and Substantially Surge Revenues in the Global Market 2028

Road Marking Equipment Market: Introduction

Road Marking Equipment are also known as road marking machine or pavement marking equipment. Road marking equipment is a machine/equipment which is used to make road markings on paved surfaces. Road marking provides guidance for the driver and pedestrians in order to safe and secure commute. Uniformity in road marking needs good and efficient equipment so that it doesn’t create any confusion about the sign of the mark/marking.

There are many types of road marking equipment which are used for marking different type of signs and lines such as traffic lanes that inform motorists and pedestrian where to stop and also helps the pedestrian to cross the road. Road marking is also important because it navigate the driver for safely driving and may be helpful for navigating the autonomous road vehicles in the nearby future.

Road Marking Equipment Market: Dynamics

Increasing infrastructure development and improving condition of roads across the globe is one of the key factor for the growth of road marking equipment market throughout the forecast period. The development of smart cities has a positive impact on the growth of road marking equipment market. Immigration of rural population to urban areas also leads to the construction of new roads which in turn propel the demand for road marking equipment market. Increasing international sports activities across the globe increases the new road construction which in turn indirectly effect on the growth of road marking equipment market over the assessment period.

Moreover, increasing initiatives and spending by government for repairing and maintaining rural and urban road is also one of the important factor for the growth of road marking equipment market. Furthermore, increasing construction of over sea bridges as well as increase in sub urban areas propel the demand for road marking equipment throughout the road marking equipment.

Road Marking Equipment Market: Segmentation

Road marking equipment can be used for marking different type of signs. The choice of the coating depends on varying factors, such as type of road, purpose of marking and area. However, in order to assess the commercial prospects, the road marking equipment market has been segmented on the basis of equipment type, coating type and marking type.

Road Marking Equipment Market can be segmented on the basis of Product type and End Use.

On the basis of equipment type, Road Marking Equipment Market can be segmented into:

Handliners/Hand pushed type

Self-propelled marking machine

Line marking truck/mini truck

On the basis of coating type Road Marking Equipment Market can be segmented into:

Thermoplastic paint

Cold paint

Heated paint

Two component materials

On the basis of marking type Road Marking Equipment Market can be segmented into:

Air spray

High-pressure airless spray

Road Marking Equipment Market: Regional Overview

The Global Road Marking Equipment Market can be divided into several geographical regions such as Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold prominent share in the road marking equipment market, due to the rapid urbanization and increasing infrastructure development in the region during the forecast period.

The road marking equipment market is expected to register relatively high growth in the countries of Latin America, owing to increase in government spending in infrastructure development activity. Some of the prominent economies in the Europe region such as Germany, Italy, UK, France and Russia among others are expected to contribute a prominent share in the said market during the forecast period. Moreover, Middle East and Africa is anticipated to grow in road marking equipment market, owing to introduction of many key events such as a FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar and Dubai Expo 2020, which are expected to become the driver for the MEA region in the upcoming years.

Road Marking Equipment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Road Marking Equipment Market includes:

Advanced Striping Equipment

Hawk Pumps

M-B Companies, Inc.

RME

EZ-Liner Industries

Nanjing Roadsky Traffic Facility Co.,Ltd.

HOFMANN

Graco Inc.

MRL Equipment Co.

BORUM A/S

STiM