Low Voltage Capacitors Market : Big Players Focusing On Product Advancements For Business Expansion 2028

Low Voltage Capacitors Market: Introduction

Capacitors are electronic components that are capable of storing electric charge in the form of electrostatic field. Low voltage capacitors usually contain low voltage-carrying conductors. They are made of aluminum foil or metal and a dielectric made of ceramic, plastic film, glass, paper, air, and mica, which are used for improving the quality of power and correcting the power factor. Low voltage capacitors are used in low voltage networks to improve the power factor. Low voltage capacitors thereby improve operation efficiency and power savings in industrial and power applications.

With the growing global population, there has been an increase in the demand for efficient and continuous supply of power to meet the growing commercial and industrial needs. Given their key applications in end use, consumer products, and industrial power generation industries, low voltage capacitors are expected to witness a steady flow of demand in the coming years.

Low Voltage Capacitors Market: Dynamics

Growth in the urban population is expected to be one of the key factors that are expected to boost the demand for the global low voltage capacitors market. The growth of the global economy and urban population has driven the individual buying power, as well as growth in consumer products, electronics, automotive, and power-generation industries. Growth in these end-use industries, coupled with growing global warming concerns and the need for efficient power generation, is expected to drive the demand for low voltage capacitors over the forecast period.

In the end use segment, the consumer electronics segment is expected to be one of the major drivers of the low voltage capacitors market. The ever growing demand for consumer electronics due to the an increase in urban population and changing lifestyle preferences due to growing individual buying power are among the factors expected to contribute to the growth of this segment of the low voltage capacitors market. The automotive industry is also expected to create significant demand for low voltage capacitors over the forecast period due to the growing automobile fleet worldwide.

In the product type segment, ceramic capacitors is expected to dominate the low voltage capacitors market due to the high demand for these products from consumer and home appliances as well as consumer electronics. With growth in the demand for wireless communication, the ceramic capacitors segment is expected to register significant demand in the low voltage capacitors market over the forecast period.

Low Voltage Capacitors: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global low voltage capacitors market has been segmented as:

Ceramic capacitors

Aluminum capacitors

Plastic Film capacitors

Tantalum capacitors

On the basis of capacity, the global low voltage capacitors market has been segmented as:

Upto 200V

200-500V

Greater than 500V

On the basis of end use, the global low voltage capacitors market has been segmented as:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Home Appliances

Computers & Peripherals

Industrial PFC

Low Voltage Capacitors Market: Regional Overview

India and China are expected to dominate the low voltage capacitors market in terms of volume demand due to the rapid growth in consumer electronics and automotive industries. The growing economy and urban population in these regions is expected to be the main driver of the low voltage capacitors market over the forecast period.

North America and Europe are also expected to create significant demand for low voltage capacitors due to the high volume sales of automobiles and consumer electronics in these regions. Japan and South Korea are also expected to be among the key regions in the global low voltage capacitors market due to the presence of large electronics and manufacturing industries in these regions. Overall, with the growing need for consumer electronics and wireless telecommunication systems, the global low voltage capacitors market is expected to register robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Low Voltage Capacitors Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the participants in the global low voltage capacitors market identified across the value chain include:

KYOCERA Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.

TDK Electronics AG

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Eaton

Siemens AG

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Schneider Electric

ABB

ZEZ SILKO, s.r.o.