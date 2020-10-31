Green Building Market – Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2022

The Global Green Building Market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Green building is recognized globally as a way for minimizing energy and resource demands and a prolonged process for achieving climate change, and healthy communities. Green building is driving innovation in service delivery and processes, product and technology design and manufacturing, and material and resource use. Rising consumer awareness regarding benefits of residing in green buildings such as lower maintenance and operating costs, is expected to propel demand for these components over the forecast period.

Supportive regulations related to the use of these materials in construction coupled with growing construction industry particularly in developing economies, are expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Abundant raw material availability coupled with a large number of manufacturers, is expected to cater to the growing demand for green building materials. However, this trend is expected to see new market entrants, which in turn is expected to increase industry rivalry that will improve product quality and lower product cost.

In recent years, the United States has experienced a continual shift from traditional building methods to green building. The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) established in 1993 with a mission to promote a sustainability-focused practices in the building industry, through cost-effective and energy-saving green buildings. Since, The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating system’s unveiling in 2000, it has become an international standard for environmentally sound buildings, certifying hundreds of thousands of square feet per day. Besides, increasing urbanization and national commitments to conserve resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, drive the steady commitment of countries to expand the green portion of its massive construction market. These special initiatives will certainly propel the green building market globally, during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis:

The development of new and diversified technologies is creating exciting opportunities within sustainable buildings. Sustainable buildings merge sound, environmentally responsible practices, into a discipline that looks at the environmental, economic and social effects of a building or built project, as a whole. Sustainable design encompasses efficient management of energy and water resources, management of material resources and waste, protection of environmental quality, protection of health and indoor environmental quality, and reinforcement of natural systems. Energy consumption in buildings is expected to increase substantially due to economic growth, construction growth and human development. The demand for energy to run appliances such as TVs, refrigerators and mobile phone chargers, will increase substantially as living standards rise in India. Also, the growth in commercial sector and the shift from rural to urban living will continue. This will result in a substantial increase in resultant emissions from the buildings sector and need concentrated efforts to bring down the energy consumption by buildings through various measures. Construction activities are increasing, across the globe, particularly in countries such as India and China. People have been focusing more on green construction due to its advantages such as reduction of overall impact on environment and human health, which will help the market growth.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global green building market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Green Building market by its product and region

By Product Type

Exterior Products

Interior Products

Building Systems

Solar Products

Others

By Application

Residential Buildings

Non-residential Buildings

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The key players of global green building market includes Alumasc Group Plc (UK), Amvik Systems (Canada), BASF SE (Germany), Bauder Limited (UK), Binderholz GmbH (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Forbo International SA (Switzerland), Interface Inc. (U.S.), Kingspan Group plc (Ireland), and Owens Corning (U.S.).

